Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market By Interface, By Form Factor, By Technology, By Storage, By End-User, 2019-2027

Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Reports and Data

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a new generation nonvolatile storage media that stores data on solid-state flash memory.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SummaryA solid-state drive (SSD) is a new generation nonvolatile storage media that stores data on solid-state flash memory. SSD is made up of two key components: NAND flash memory chips and a flash controller. The architectural configuration of the Solid State Drive controller is optimized to deliver high write and read performance for both random and sequential data requests. SSDs replace the traditional mechanical hard disk by using flash-based memory, which is considerably faster. Older hard-disk storage technologies tend to run slower, which generally makes the computer run slower. SSDs speed up computers significantly owing to their low read-access times and fast throughputs.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2719 Technological advancement by large companies in existing SSD, with available facilities such as 1GB/s sequential read speed, high-speed continuous shooting at 960 frames per second, are propelling market demand. A splurge in big data brought by IoT devices and enterprise applications, the need for faster storage has become crucial, thus giving rise to the development of SSDs and increased research on how to make large SSDs at a lower cost. The high capacity of SSDs is typically used for applications in the cloud, to support content sharing traffic, such as streaming of media, as well as active archiving applications, where highly sensitive information is not being overwritten. This has improved the enterprise SSDs to strike a balance between performance and capacity.The major factor driving the demand for solid-state drives is the growing penetration of high-end cloud platforms. The high demand is from traditional corporate private and public clouds to personal clouds at home. High cost and smaller life span of the electronic products are limiting the growth of the product. With the introduction of wireless technologies and smart devices, the IVI system is able to play videos and music, and find the quickest route by analyzing real-time traffic information. Solid State Drives are the ideal solutions for executing big data. In intense environments, such as high humidity or low air pressure atmosphere, the mechanic-free structure of SSD has made it more trustworthy than HDD. The growing demand for entertainment systems in automotive and next-generation connected cars is expected to propel market demand. SSD stores a wide variety of data such as 3D mapping and advanced augmented reality in navigation systems, intuitive driver-assist technology, entertainment systems, and data event recorders.North America held the largest market share owing to high rate of adoption of the latest technologies, increased focus on innovation, and the presence of key market players. The increase in the volume of the available data is augmenting the demand for SSD storage devices. Some of the key market players are Samsung, Intel, Western Digital, Micron, Toshiba, Kingston, Lite-On, Seagate, SK Hynix, Microsemi, Viking, Adata, Bitmicro Networks, Mushkin, NetApp, Lexar Media, Crossbar, G.Skill, Violin Memory, Corsair Components, among others.In April 2019, Intel introduced Intel Optane Memory H10 with solid-state storage that incorporates the responsiveness of Intel Optane technology and the storage capacity of Intel Quad Level Cell (QLC) 3D NAND technology in an M.2 form factor. Segments Covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Solid-State Drive market by Interface, form factor, technology, storage, end-user, and region:Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• SATA (Serial ATA)• SAS (Statistical Analysis System)• PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express)Form FactorOutlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• 2 1.8"/2.5"• 3 3.5"• 4 M.2• 5 U.2 (SFF 8639)• 6 FHHL and HHHLTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• 2 SLC• 3 MLC Planar• 4 MLC 3D• 5 TLC Planar• 6 TLC 3DStorage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Under 500 GB• 2 500 GB–1 TB• 3 1 TB – 2 TB• 4 Above 2 TBEnd-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Enterpriseo Server Attachedo Storage Attached• Cliento Desktop PCo Notebooko Tablet• Industrial• Automotive Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao Brazil



