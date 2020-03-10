Phthalate Plasticizers Market To Reach USD 13.92 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Phthalate Plasticizers Market Reports and Data

Phthalate Plasticizers Market Size – USD 9.84 Billion in 2018, Phthalate Plasticizers Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Phthalate Plasticizers market is forecast to reach USD 13.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Among the various plasticizers used in PVC, phthalate plasticizers are most commonly used. More than 90% of the plasticizers used in thermoplastic polymers are used in PVC. These plasticizers are added to PVC to support the chains of PVC polymers slide against each other, softening the PVC. These plasticizers are colorless liquids and insoluble in water. However, it is miscible in hexane, mineral oil, and most organic solvents. Due to the above mentioned trait, it is easily soluble in bodily fluids like saliva and plasma. These plasticizers that are used in PVC are effective and inexpensive. DINP (Di-Isononyl Phthalate) and DEHP ( Di-Ethylhexyl Phthalate) are the two mentionable examples of these plasticizers.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2620 DEHP is one of the most commonly used PP, which still finds application as the plasticizer in PVC surgical and medical products. Factors like expansion of the construction and automotive sector, and the rising demand for flexible PVC is supporting the sector growth. Different initiatives by industry players like expansion is also supporting the sector growth. As an instance, UPC, one of the mentionable industry player, had planned to initiate the functioning of two plasticizer plants in China by 2015. The manufacturing of the plant emphasis on production of dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), diisononyl phthalate (DINP) and dioctyl phthalate (DOP). In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant share of the market.The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare and automotive sector in this region. The new medical-device directives of this region emphasizes on the abolishment of the application of phthalates by 2020-2026, which also has a significant positive impact on the sector growth.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Phthalate Plasticizers market held a market share of USD 9.84 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.8% during the forecast period.• In context to Type, the Low phthalates segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, which expected to hold, 39.0% of the market by 2027. Low phthalates can be further classified into dibutyl phthalate (DBP) and di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP). The growth rate witnessed by the Low phthalates segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the medical sector and adhesive industry wherein it is used in medical devices & adhesives, respectively, thus contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.• In context to Application, the Flooring & Wall Coverings segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period. The high durability of these plasticizers and its ease of maintenance have resulted in its wide application in flooring & wall coverings of residential as well as commercial constructions wherein it can survive foot traffic in commercial buildings like in shopping malls.• In regards to End-user, the Automotive segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 19.6% of the market by 2027. The market share held by the Automotive segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the industry, increasing demand for light weight vehicles and applicability of these plasticizers in seat upholstery, seat belt, airbags, thus contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.• In regards to the region, North America held 26.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand for PVC products in commercial and residential applications, which is boosting the market growth in this region.• Key participants include Exxonmobil, BASF SE, UPC Technology, Aekyung Petrochemical, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Evonik Industries, Eastman, LG Chem, Shangdong Qilo Plasticizers and Shandong Hongxin Chemicals..Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2620 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Phthalate Plasticizers market according to Type, Application, End-user, and Region:Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• High phthalates• Low phthalatesEnd-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Automotive• Building and construction• Electrical and electronics• Medical• Paints & coatings• Adhesives & sealants• Packaging• OthersApplication Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Wire & Cable• Flooring & Wall Coverings• Consumer Goods• Film & Sheet• Coated Fabric• Adhesives And Glues• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phthalate-plasticizers-market Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilContact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



