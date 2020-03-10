LTE Modem Market By Modem Type, By Installation Area, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2027

LTE Modem Market Reports and Data

LTE stands for Long-term Evolution and is an excellent, easily deployable network technology, delivering low latencies and high speeds over long distances

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Summary

Rapid growth in the number of internet users across the globe is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the LTE modems market. In the first quarter of 2019, the number of internet users is equivalent to more than 56.0% of the worldwide population. In the year 2019, there were around 3.50 billion social media users, of which around 3.30 billion accessed social media through mobile phones. By the year 2021, it is estimated that over 70.0% of all e-commerce sales will be generated from smartphones. In 2018, the worldwide e-commerce sales was more than USD 2.70 trillion. In the year 2019, over USD 700 billion was spent online for accommodations, and travel bookings, among others. In 2018, the worldwide e-commerce sales was more than USD 2.70 trillion. In the year 2019, over USD 700 billion was spent online for accommodations, and travel bookings, among others.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2725 Development in IoT technology and an increase in the number of connected devices is likely to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period. The number of enterprises that deploy IoT technologies has surged from 13.0% in 2014 to nearly 25.0% at present and the global number of connected devices is anticipated to grow to 43 billion by the year 2023, a significant increase from the current statistics. Moreover, increasing investments in the IoT technology, technological advancements in the development of new sensors, increase computing power, and consistent mobile connectivity. Improvement in computing power has led to the migration of essential applications artificial intelligence and real-time analytics from on-premises to cloud and edge computing, which in turn, would require high-speed internet connectivity for smooth flow of operations.The development of 5G modem may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.By modem type, the DSL modem held considerable market size in 2018. The combination of DSL and LTE technology has revolutionized the broadband services are offered. The DSL modems are capable of picking up a mobile data network and marge this with the DSL connection by using intelligent software. This lets the high bandwidth of the LTE network to increase speeds for DSL customers in regions where advanced fixed-line services may not be provided.By application, LTE modems for commercial purposes held a substantial market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. A commercial purpose modem provides long-lasting service and is meant to adjust to specific business operations.The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming years, owing to increasing base of internet users in the region.Key players involved in the market are ZTE Corporation, NETGEAR, Apple Inc., AT&T, CISCO, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., D-Link, D-Link, Digi Telecommunications, Inseego, Alcatel, and TP-Link, among others.In September 2019, Inseego Corp., a leading market player, and a provider intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, announced that its new USB800 modem is available for government, small business, enterprise, and public safety customers on the AT&T network along with public safety subscribers on the FirstNet communications platform, providing best-in-class 4G LTE (Cat 18) speed, convenience, and security to the customers.In January 2020, NETGEAR, a leading market player, launched the Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi router that offers connectivity through the tri-band AC2200 mesh Wi-Fi system, along with 4G LTE. It has a SIM card slot compatible with key 4G LTE service providers to guarantee stable connectivity in places where there is no wired broadband. Besides 4G LTE support, the Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi router supports DSL, fiber, or cable Internet as well. The company\'s Orbi 4G LTE Mesh WiFi router\'s in-built CAT18 cellular modem provides Internet speeds around 1.2Gbps and operates with a SIM card from key 4G LTE cellular network providers.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2725 Segments Covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global LTE modem on the basis of modem type, installation area, application, and region:Modem Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Cable Broadband Modem• Mobile Broadband Modem• DSL ModemInstallation Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Indoor• OutdoorApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Residential• CommercialTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lte-modem-market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo UKo France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• Latin Americao Brazil• MEAContact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



