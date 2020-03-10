High Performance Flooring System Market To Reach USD 14.47 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

High Performance Flooring System Market Reports and Data

High Performance Flooring System Market Size – USD 8.71 Billion in 2018, High Performance Flooring Systems Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global High Performance Flooring System Market is forecast to reach USD 14.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The high performance flooring system consists of a group of components that are placed and fastened together to create an even, smooth, and attractive floor with the properties of high workability, long term stability & durability, high density, and high permeability among other heavy-duty characteristics. Most of the industrial flooring system require to withstand high strength, durability, deformity, volume stability, and others with an advanced resistive potentiality against acute scratches and other deformations. The continuous expansion of the logistics, packaging & manufacturing industries are expected to drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period. Enormous usage of the heavy-duty flooring materials in various industrial & commercial facilities are the primary contributors to the market growth.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2545 Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration for high performance flooring system in the industrial-grade floors coupled with continuous expansion of the logistics and packaging industries, especially in the regions like India and China. China also has the largest market globally and the US has some of the most active players in the market.Further key findings from the report suggest• Industrial premises such as workshops, welding areas, packaging areas, manufacturing facilities, loading docks, warehouses, and foundry shops, to name a few are some of the instances where the high performance flooring systems are incorporated for the heavy-duty operations and high traffic performance. The industrial end-use verticals is expected to retain its superiority with almost 49.3% of market share by 2027.• Vinyl ester flooring systems are processed, combining polyesters with the epoxy resins. Due to a cross formulation, the vinyl esters provide more effective corrosion & temperature resistance and toughness. Vinyl esters are now being highly preferred for the industrial-grade heavy-duty flooring systems. This sub-segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period.• In July 2017, RPM International Inc. acquired Key Resin Co., a leading manufacturer of the polymer-based flooring systems. Post-acquisition, Key Resin was operated by the Elucid, Group of companies owned by RPM International Inc.• In the final finishing of the industrial-grade performance flooring systems, chemical & stain-resistant topcoats, fast-curing & quick turnover coats, electrostatic dissipative (ESD) topcoats are some of the prominent trends that are being followed in order to attain the highest level of safety standards for the industrial flooring systems.• Europe would reach a market share of 25.3% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Germany & Netherlands have some of the valuable players in this region.• North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 21.6% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player of the market.• Key participants include PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Asian Paints PPG, The Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., The 3M Company, and The Lubrizol Corporation, among others.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2545 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global high performance flooring system market on the basis of the end-use verticals, type, sales & marketing channel, subfloor type, and region:End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Residential• Commercial• Industrial• OthersSales & Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Online Retailing• Offline RetailingType Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Epoxy• Acrylic• Vinyl Ester• Hybrid• Metal• OthersSubfloor Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Concrete• Terrazzo• Wood• Mortar• Mixed• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-performance-flooring-system-market Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilContact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



