Expandable Microspheres Market To Reach USD 833.9 Million By 2026 | Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Expandable Microspheres market is forecast to reach USD 833.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Expandable microspheres are microscopic spheres containing a low boiling point liquid hydrocarbon. These microscopic spheres are comprising of a thermoplastic shell, and when heated to a subsequently high temperature, it softens the thermoplastic shell. The increasing pressure of the hydrocarbon inside the thermoplastic shell results in the microsphere to expand by 50 to 100 times. The market for expandable microspheres is influenced by the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and smart vehicles and development of consumer goods industries, which require expandable microspheres.The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as the negative effect of halogenated hydrocarbons on the environment pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancement in the chemical sector owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of expandable microspheres.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2564 North America is a key region for the expandable microspheres market, and it is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the increasing investment in infrastructural development, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Most of the developing countries are looking at these two countries as the global market.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Lightweight Filler segment held a larger market share of 58.7% in the year 2018. The usage of expandable microspheres as lightweight filler offers benefits such as low density, flexibility, cost reduction, and smoother surface with no pinholes.• On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment held a larger market share of 72.1% in the year 2018. This is due to the customized availability of product in the market specific to the consumer demand.• The automotive segment held the largest market share of 34.4% in the year 2018. This is due to the excess use of these microspheres in weight reduction of automotive headliners, sealants, undercoating, and interior materials such as ceiling materials and door rims.• The North America region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the implementation of the US EPA regulations to curb fuel emission, which in turn boosting the demand for lightweight vehicles, hence the demand for expandable microspheres.• Key participants AkzoNobel, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku, Kureha, Sekisui Chemical, Chase Corporation, The Kish Company, Bublon GmbH, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Hunan Farida Technology Co., Ltd., and Tramaco GmbH among others.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2564 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Expandable Microspheres market on the basis of type, deployment channel, end-use industries, and region:Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• Lightweight Filler• Blowing AgentsDeployment Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• Online• OfflineEnd-Use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• Automotive• Construction• Sports & Leisure• Consumer Goods• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/expandable-microspheres-market Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilContact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



