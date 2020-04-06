The Radicati Group Releases “Microsoft Office 365, Exchange Server and Outlook Market Analysis, 2020-2024”

Office 365 continues to see strong worldwide adoption with organizations of all sizes across all verticals

More organizations of all sizes across all verticals are gaining confidence with the security and privacy of cloud email services.” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Email: admin@ radicati .comThe Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Microsoft Office 365, Exchange Server and Outlook Market Analysis, 2020 - 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the penetration of Microsoft Office 365, Hosted Exchange, on-premises Exchange Server, and Outlook email clients in the Messaging and Collaboration market.The report provides detailed installed base, four-year growth forecasts, breakouts by region, and business size for Microsoft Office 365, Hosted Exchange, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Outlook on the web.According to the report, on-premises Microsoft Exchange Server deployments no longer account for the majority of worldwide Exchange mailboxes. Microsoft Office 365 is seeing strong adoption in the Cloud Business Email market, as more organizations of all sizes across all verticals gain confidence with the security and privacy of cloud services.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.