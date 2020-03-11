W420 Radio Network Announces: The First-Ever Cannabis Electronic Checking Account - Available Nationwide

We are proud to be part of the solution that W420 Radio Network is offering to the cannabis industry, the first-ever national, Cannabis Electronic Checking Account. Safe transactions - finally!” — Rick Lindsay CFO of 7 Point Financial

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- W420 Radio Network is announcing the first-ever nationwide Cannabis Electronic Checking Account. It is the only one available in all 46 medical and adult-use states. For the cannabis industry, the majority of business transactions utilize cash-only practices, due to federal regulations on banking relationships. Finally, money and profits can flow freely into real banking solutions.Dan Perkins, Host and Co-Creator of the show America’s Cannabis Conversion, explains, “Due to federal banking laws, this industry must operate on a cash-only basis. It is astounding, especially considering the growth and the revenue numbers in this industry, that would be the case. The Cannabis Electronic Checking Account is the only solution, and it’s here now, viable, and available nationwide.”According to a recent Denver Post article, the City has had a three-year high in break-ins at cannabis businesses, this is inclusive of 122 burglaries in 2019, that is one every three days.* This impacts dispensaries and growers alike - nationally. This is a systematic problem in every state. Where there is marijuana, there is cash, and therefore crime.The industry no longer needs to have their business at the risk of personal harm, robberies,and loss. Anyone in any part of the cannabis industry from growers to sellers can now perform secure transactions. It is a way for everyone to be in the same loop, and protect their investments and profits. "We are proud to be part of the solution that W420 Radio Network is offering to the cannabis industry, the first-ever national, Cannabis Electronic Checking Account. Safe transactions - finally!" declares, Rick Lindsay CFO of 7 Point Financial.The Cannabis Electronic Checking Account benefits are tremendous, and allows for:- Dispensaries and businesses can have cashless ATM on their counters, and customers can use debit or credit pin-activated cards to pay for transactions.- Through this banking relationship cannabis companies can now offer employee benefits incentives, that are standard in any other industry, such as: group insurance, health benefits, retirement accounts, and workman’s comp among others.- Legacy cash can now come out-of-the safe and other hiding places, and be legally secured, and be safely put into your bank account.To inquire please contact Dan Perkins at 1-888-420-8884. All information is confidential. Banking services offered through W420 Radio Network.W420 recognizes and brings to you: interesting, timely, and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses, and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. Tune in every Saturday at 4:20 PM, in your time zone to "America’s Cannabis Conversation." It is here to educate, and bring awareness on all issues.Website: https://w420radionetwork.com

Banking Video



