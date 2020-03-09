There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,149 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. H.R. 6020 – To require an evaluation by the Government Accountability Office of the social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture (Rep. Trahan – Oversight and Reform)
  2. H.Res. 756 – Implementing recommendations adopted by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, as amended (Rep. Kilmer – House Administration)
  3. S. 760 – Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act of 2019 (Sen. Peters – Education and Labor)
  4. H.R. 3598 – FREED Vets Act, as amended (Rep. Lamb – Education and Labor)
