THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 6020 – To require an evaluation by the Government Accountability Office of the social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture (Rep. Trahan – Oversight and Reform) H.Res. 756 – Implementing recommendations adopted by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, as amended (Rep. Kilmer – House Administration) S. 760 – Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act of 2019 (Sen. Peters – Education and Labor) H.R. 3598 – FREED Vets Act, as amended (Rep. Lamb – Education and Labor)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.