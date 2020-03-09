Signum Aviation and Corporate Aircraft Association Announce Strategic Partnership Impacting over 9500 Aircraft Globally

Signum and CAA are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership to deliver exclusive access and efficiencies to its members.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signum Aviation and Corporate Aircraft Association are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership combining Signum's award-winning boutique trip planning services with CAA's exclusive fuel and user discounts for Part 91 operators. Together, over 9,500 Part 91 aircraft and counting will begin to see the benefit and continue to meet the specific needs of their operators and clients.“This is going to build a bridge to make international travel easier and provide more options for flight departments.” Jonathan Gill, Managing Director at Signum Aviation. “This partnership strengthens the wealth of experience and knowledge to the benefit of all our members and raises the bar in our industry. ”“Our goal is to increase the operating efficiencies of our members by combining our purchasing power and working with highly respected vendors of services and products that we all use,” says Bob Bordes, President at Corporate Aircraft Association. “We don’t take anything out of the deal from our partners, we are looking for the best fee structure for our members. And that cost savings are immediately realized because they only pay the pre-negotiated and agreed upon rates directly to the FBO, there’s no middle man.”The benefits of this new partnership include:1) a value add-on service providing immediate value with international travel by offering discounts that benefit the member fleet of over 9,500 aircraft and growing;2) ultimate transparency with pre-negotiated upfront pricing on user and FBO fees; and3) custom services and packages available to meet your specific needs.To arrange an interview, contact:Jonathan Gill, Managing Director, Signum Aviationjg@signumaviation.co.uk+44 1244 347 117Bob Bordes, President, Corporate Aircraft Associationbob@corpaa.us+1 775 626 9500# # #About Signum AviationWe are celebrating our 12th year of growing success, providing unmatched excellence in flight planning and operations support for the business aviation industry. Our clients are located in North America, Europe, Africa, China, and the Middle East and include the African Government and European Heads of State.As business aircraft travel continues to be a significant sector in the global aviation industry, we are committed to supporting the continued demands with our very personalized service, offering tailored and flexible flight planning and operations support to our clients with unrivaled attention to detail. Our dedicated team is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week enabling immediate response to any aviation situation.Having begun in 2007 with just one client, we are now responsible for the handling of more than 20000 flights per year. We provide support for a wide variety of aircraft types from Citation Mustangs to Boeing 777s, and we manage missions ranging from short domestic flights to very complex long-range operations. Our friendly and personal service enables us to establish and retain excellent relationships with our clients who decide to stay with us for one simple reason – we’ve earned their trust by providing the quality they expect – every time.About Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA)Corporate Aircraft Association was founded and established to assist Part 91 operators to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Its goal is to increase the operating efficiencies of their members by combining purchasing power and working with highly respected vendors of services and products. Since 1995, CAA has continued to negotiate unbeatable fuel prices for members. For more information on CAA, visit www.corpaa.us or call (775) 626-9500.



