Marc 2Ray's Debut Album "Fresh Air" Kicks Off Exciting 2020 for Armenian-American Rapper Based in Washington, DC

Live performance series, concerts, and panels planned

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the past five years, Marc 2Ray has seen his initial career success include worldwide acclaim, including performances in Times Square, in front of the White House, and stages throughout the DC Metropolitan area. With the release of his ten-track album Fresh Air , the Bethesda, MD-based emcee is making a statement of purpose that he’s an artist with both something to say and deserving of the opportunity to be a leading creative force.The ten-track album’s strongest tracks were performed in front of an intimate, yet lively crowd at Silver Spring, MD’s Record Exchange, a local musical institution with five decades of historical relevance. Marc and DC area-based emcee Brain Rapp performed single “Gotta Dream,” while Wammie-nominated soul vocalist Alison Balanc joined Marc onstage for the soulful boom-bap track “Gotta Dream.” Following the event, RapReviews.com awarded Fresh Air a 7.5 review, noting, “While verses with substance and content are Marc’s specialty, he also knows how to have fun with hip-hop.”Regarding fun, his lyric video for “ Back to Hip-Hop ” has been released, and featured LEGO avatar versions of himself, Brain Rapp, his DJ, DJ Q, and a jam-packed crowd. Couple this with clips for 2Ray’s emotionally-charged album single “1915” having worldwide viewership that allowed him the ability to appear on Voice of America. Add this in with more album content in video form ready to be released, and career growth for Marc 2Ray will be intriguing to watch.Marc’s 2020 live event and performance schedule is picking up considerably as well. He was a guest panelist at the 2020 DC Music Summit, an event attended by DC area-based artists and music industry professionals with over 1000 years of combined experience. Amidst the crowd were GRAMMY nominees, Wammie winners, label executives, DJs for all of the Nation’s Capital’s top FM radio stations, and more. Furthermore, he will be hosting a live performance series starting March 21 at intimate, Live Nation-affiliated venue Songbyrd in the District’s Adams Morgan neighborhood. Entitled “Singers, Songwriters, and Storytellers Saturday,” the event will highlight DC-area based singers and songwriters of all genres telling the creation stories behind some of their best-respected songs.



