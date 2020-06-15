Dr. Jay Grossman, L.A.’s Celebrity Dentist, Weighs in on Airlines Carrying Coronavirus and How to Combat It

Dr. Jay Grossman. Airplane Pockets Airplane Pockets.

“If you want to eat, work, or sleep on an airline tray table, protect yourself from germs with Airplane Pockets.” - Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Naomi Campbell's video was shared online last year cleaning her airplane seat and wearing a mask and gloves, it made waves because of her seemingly excessive behavior. “Clean everything you touch,” said Campbell in this video. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, like other major airlines, state that they are cleaning up their aircraft's to varying degrees between flights, and that cleanliness is a priority. But some passengers, including apparently Campbell, prefer the comfort of ensuring that they have taken their own steps to sanitize their aircraft room as well. Can we truly trust what airlines say? After all, the coronavirus has been spreading across the world and some fear that such virus is hiding in plain sight on unclean airline surfaces.

This wave of plane cleanliness and coronavirus spreading has gotten the attention of Dr. Jay Grossman, LA’ celebrity dentist and owner of Airplane Pockets, who has much to say on the matter, as he agrees with the testament of cleaning your own aircraft room. “Germs are everywhere, especially on an airplane where you are breathing recycled air and when the plane is not wiped down or sanitized between flights,” states Dr. Grossman. “In particular, the tray tables are never wiped down and viruses have been cultured off of these tables innumerable times.” There’s been increased attention on viruses in recent weeks, with the unsettling spread of the coronavirus around the world. Germs can live on surfaces for long periods of times, so it does seem that Dr. Grossman has a point that viruses and bacteria lay dormant on such public airline rooms, all without us knowing.

Dr. Grossman believes that he does have a solution for the matter; to properly wipe and sanitize your area or use Airplane Pockets. Airplane Pockets is a patented, stretch fabric cover with pockets for airplane tray tables. “If you want to eat, work, or sleep on an airline tray table, protect yourself by wiping it down with a sanitary cloth and covering it with a fabric, such as Airplane Pockets, that you own have the ability to wash at home to reuse over and over again,” continues Dr. Grossman. “This fabric also has built-in sewed pockets to hold your personal items such as your laptop, Kindle, iPhone, glasses, and water bottle. So, now you do not have to use the backseat pocket which is also a known source of leftover and dirty items from prior passengers.”

Airplane Pockets gives you plenty of room and storage for all your personal items and covers your tray table for a clean surface to enjoy during your flight. It is designed to give travelers convenient pockets to hold their personal items and a clean table to eat and work on. No more shoving your belongings into the seat back pocket in front of you where the last traveler may have placed his used tissues, gum, trash, and other unclean items. Airplane Pockets are eco-friendly, clean and washable. Airplane Pockets complies with all FAA regulations but should not be used during takeoff and landing.

Protect yourself from the coronavirus and other germs by buying Airplane Pockets. Only $32 online.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

Dr. Grossman is one of the few dental practitioners in the Brentwood area to use advanced dental laser technology for more comfortable dental care. He’s also one of the very few Invisalign Elite Preferred Providers in the world. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and a former professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless not Toothless.

