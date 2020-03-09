Rental Cars UAE signs up with Emirates Transport to become the largest rent a car provider in the UAE

Emirates Transport will be providing 40,000 vehicles from its fleet to Rental Cars UAE which will be rented out through their platform.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trusted provider of car hire services, Rental Cars UAE, announces for the first time they have had a government company sign up with their online car rental portal to increase their online presence in the region.

With more than 80,000 cars available to rent, at more than 100 locations in Dubai and the surrounding areas, Rental Cars UAE is a premier provider car rental or hire services.

“For several years, we have been working to become the go-to rent a car dubai and rental service in Dubai, and surrounding areas,” stated company representative Arif Hussain. “With the new governmental support, our company is seeing a surge in growth, unlike in the past. Combined with our over 100 locations to serve our customers, you can count on us to deliver the vehicle you want for a price you can afford.”

The services offered by Rental Cars UAE are diverse, providing services and solutions that meet the needs of modern consumers. With an easy to use online portal, brand new cars to choose from, and now, government support, this company delivers undeniable value and affordable prices. Those in need of rental car services can handle the entire process online, regardless of what they are looking for, or the budget they have.”

“When it comes to rental car services, there are more than a few to choose from,” continued Hussain. “We have taken the time to ensure we offer the best of the best, and the most popular vehicles on the road today, from SUVs to pickups, hatchbacks, sedans and more. You can find what you need with ease and enjoy the quality vehicles we offer.”

Additional information about the services and government support now given to Rental Cars UAE, as well as car rental Dubai, can be found by visiting the company’s website.

ABOUT RENTAL CARS UAE

Rental Cars UAE is a top rental car service provider, offering car hire and lease services from more than 100 locations. With an inventory that exceeds 80,000 vehicles, customers can feel confident they will be able to find the vehicle they want, for a price they can afford. Completely dedicated to customer satisfaction, Rental Cars UAE is now working to expand what they offer, as well as their locations to make sure that everyone in the area receives the rental car options that they need.



