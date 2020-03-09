Coronavirus Threat Drives Attorneys to Complete their Continuing Legal Education Online

Kristin Davidson

CLE Companion Sees Uptick in Attorneys Completing their Continuing Legal Education Requirement Online Because of Coronavirus Threat

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Those attorneys who are accustomed to attending a conference, where they can go to an educational session and fulfill their CLE requirement, are opting for a safer, and more prudent, approach. Logging on to CLE Companion , attorneys are increasinglly choosing from a full library of courses covering all specialties on CLE Companion, according to the company's founder, Kristin Davidson “The Coronavirus pandemic has been a tragedy, leading to the loss of life and human suffering all of the world,” said Davidson. “Many health authorities have warned against going into large crowds. They are suggesting social distancing. Thus, many conference organizers are cancelling their events, as they should.“Even if the organizer hasn’t taken the responsible approach of cancelling or postponing an event, the attorneys who are planning to attend the event should consider protecting themselves and their livelihood by taking a smarter approach and staying put, either at the office or working remotely from home. Its not worth the risk.”But where does that leave attorneys who are accustomed to completing their CLE at a conference? Fortunately, they need to go no further than their computer. Its really very simple to sign up either for an on-demand course, or a live streaming course, said Davidson.In addition to the On-Demand library , CLE Companion offers the following upcoming Live Streaming courses:• “The Doctor in Court: A guide to Expert Witness Preparation” (Trial Skills) on Thursday 3/12 @10am CT• “Getting Policy Limits in Personal Injury Cases: Embracing New Technology in PIP Evaluations” (Technology) on 3/20 @ Noon CT• “How to Investigate Without Breaking the Law or Getting Disbarred” (Ethics) on 3/25 @ 10am CTDavidson believes those attorneys new to online CLE Companion will come back next year, as the benefits of online learning far outweigh those of attending a conference. Completing CLE at a fraction of the cost, saving time, and choosing courses that will directly benefit your practice are all very appealing to attorneys.“CLE Companion was built as a convenient platform for attorneys to complete CLEs, while increasing their knowledge around timely and important issues relevant to their practice,” added Davidson.In light of the Coronavirus threat, CLE Companion is offering any new customers access to their first course for just $29.00, less than the price of a ride share from the airport to the conference.About CLE CompanionCLE Companion starts everyday with its simple mission statement: To be the easiest, most cost-effective resource to complete your MCLE online. CLE Companion is available for credit in 47 states. With a multitude of offerings in both Live Stream and On Demand formats, CLE Companion sets the bar for Continuing Legal Education in all areas of practice. Find out more at https://clecompanion.com/

