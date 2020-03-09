Robotics as a Service Market To Reach 40 Billion By 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 23%

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market Reports and Data

Robotics as a Service market is expected to cross USD 40 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of more than 23% between 2016 and 2026.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotics as a Service (Raas) Market SummaryAn exclusive model known as Robotics as a Service (Raas) is a combination of robotics, AI, cloud computing and shared services. With RaaS, clients don’t really need to purchase an integrated solution, instead they can lease the robotic devices as a cloud based service.RaaS provides Facility of an integrated solution rather than clients need to buy so that they can lease the robotics of their need as a cloud based service. RaaS lets businesses store data that are collected by the robots on the cloud. Data stored by robots are stacked in a centrally stored cloud based system and accessible to humans thus ensuring multitasking, seamless data and process flow.In this report, the global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market is expected to cross USD 40 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of more than 23% between 2016 and 2026.

Latest business model Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) where robots are given as a service rather than as product so as to manage companies most manual, ordinary, monotonous, or lethal errands across numerous sites. Organizations that cannot invest in robots can leverage the power of robotics by renting and subscribing as it offers cost affordability, accessibility and feasibility.RaaS model provides vastly flexible business solutions with a variety of tasks and options. RaaS can be used as lease-purchase or rental options depending on the requirements of clients. Robots helps organizations to improve their productivity by completing more work in a shorter time through the use of virtual agents.Leasing robots on a monthly or yearly basis reduces the upfront cost dramatically thus allowing manufacturers to invest in otherwise overtly expensive automation, without the need to break the bank.As the robot are leased, the obligation and expenditure of repairing the robot are handled by the robot provider.Robotics as a Service Model is intensively used in the automotive industry but there is an increase in the adoption of this model in various industries like Manufacturing, Defense, Agriculture, Security & Surveillance, Logistics, Warehouse Automation, Delivery, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Construction, Entertainment & Leisure and Miscellaneous but the two of the fastest growing industries that are turning to RaaS are healthcare and manufacturing.Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.marketexpertz.com/checkout-form/51148 Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market Forecast Model:This report gives an analysis of the historical data and trends to draw a forecast of the potential growth of Robotics as a Service (RaaS) exhibiting a potential for growth and technological advancement primarily in its uses in Manufacturing, Defense, Agriculture, Security & Surveillance, Logistics, Warehouse Automation, Delivery, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Construction, Entertainment & Leisure, Miscellaneous (Oil & Gas, Oceanography, Recycling, Wastewater Management etc.’) industries and shall experience a booming growth in the next five years. The historical analysis suggest certain trends that the industry might experience and the prospects of growth during the forecasted years. The major players covered in this report are:• Cobalt Robotics• Glomatriz• Sofigate• Aethon• PrecisionHawk• Bossa Nova• Fetch Robotics• Fellow Robots• Hirebotics• Knightscope• Kraken Robotics• Liquid Robotics• Locus Robotics• Marble• 6 River Systems• Sarcos Robotics• Savioke• Starship Technologies• The Small Robot Company• RedZone• inVia RoboticsOn the basis of Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:• Personal service robots• Professional service robots• OhtersOn the basis of Technology Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:• SOA• Cloud computing• IoT• CPS• ADSOn the basis of End user, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:• Manufacturing• Defense• Agriculture• Security & Surveillance• Logistics• Warehouse Automation• Delivery• Healthcare• Hospitality• Retail• Construction• Entertainment & Leisure• Miscellaneous (Oil & Gas, Oceanography, Recycling, Wastewater Management etc.')On the basis of availablity Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:• Robotics as a cloud service• Robots on rental

Why Choose Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Control centre for allocating resources2. Improve productivity at minimal costs3. Enables a smarter business network4. Flexible and scalable solution5. Measure performance & iterate6. Cost-sharing between companies7. Choice between pay per use & fixed pricesGeographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:• United States• Europe• China• Japan• Southeast Asia• IndiaWe can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa



