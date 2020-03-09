Automotive E/E Architecture Market is growing at a CAGR OF 9.9% during 2018- 2027 | Reports and Data

automotive E/E architecture market Reports and Data

The automotive E/E architecture market was valued at USD 63.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SummaryThe automotive E/E architecture market was valued at USD 63.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The growth is majorly attributed to the rising electrification of the vehicles, connected cars, autonomous driving. Further, increasing usage of cameras, sensors application in the ADAS, DMS, HMI, V2X technology will have positive impact on the automotive E/E architecture market.With the ever-rising requirements on car performance, as well as the trend of the vehicle, becoming an integral part of a broader ecosystem involving intelligent transportation, automated driving, and smart city, more and more automotive E/E architecture systems are integrated into the vehicles. Automotive E/E architecture is the major part of E/E components. The evolution of automotive E/E architecture, the influence of the latest technology trends, including automated driving, electrification, and connectivity functions on automotive E/E architectureRequest free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2638 From the last few decades, the communication of electrical and electronics circuits in several private and commercial vehicles is rising swiftly across the globe. The electric/electronics (E/E) architecture is responsible for input/output operations with the help of ECU (Electronic Control Units). The hugely rising automation in the automotive sector is anticipated to serve several crucial opportunities for automotive E/E architecture. Further, this integrated E/E architecture concentrated overall computational power in one place.Autonomous vehicle (AV) technology is the prime factor that directs the growth of the automotive E/E architecture market. The ongoing innovations in the self-driving vehicles are force automotive OEMs to introduce the next generation automotive E/E architecture to support automation. The quickly growing computational power is challenging to operate with the traditional ECUs. Therefore, the centralized computation based E/E architecture helps to manage computational power more efficiently. Besides, the expanding popularity of driver assistance (ADAS) and vehicle to everything connectivity (V2X) technologies are providing to the growth of the automotive E/E architecture market. The continuing emergence of upgrade technologies in the automotive domain is expected to the massive demand for the E/E architectures shortlyKey Coverage of the Report• Region and country-wise assessment from the period 2016-2026. For the study, 2016-2017 has been utilized as historical data, 2018 as the base year, and 2019-2026, has been derived as forecasts for the Domain Control Unit market.• Regional Competitors pipeline analysis of the Domain Control Unit• Demand and Supply GAP Analysis of the Domain Control Unit market• Market share analysis of the key industry players• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants• Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets• Industry Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, and recommendations) of the Domain Control Unit market• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments in the Domain Control Unit industryOrder Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2638 Salient Trends of the Market• Currently, the current automotive E/E architecture is one which predicts the distributed functionality, distributed hardware which matched to specific software to achieve that functionality, and extensive wiring and communicationso In coming years E/E architecture will include high performance computers (HPCs) and connection to the cloud. In this architecture there could be one high performance computer managing human-machine interface (HMI), body, powertrain, and chassis. There is a connection to an ECU that is responsible for latency and safety-critical functions• According to the analysis by Continental, with the advancement in the automotive E/E architecture, OEMs can save up-to 25% in the wiring• Toyota, one of the world’s largest carmakers, announcing plans to offer electrified vehicles across its entire Toyota and Lexus line-up by 2025, with a goal of selling 5.5 million electrified vehicles annually by 2030• According to Luca Ambroggi, high-end cars will contain more than $6,000 worth of electronics in next few yearsCompanies Considered and ProfiledRobert Bosch, Hitachi, Continental AG, ZF, Omron, Aptiv, Visteon, Valeo, Hella, Magna and othersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-ee-architecture-market Market-o-Nomics• Automotive E/E Architecture market is expected to reach 134.4 billion by the end of 2026• By system type, electronics segment will witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to the rising usage of sensors and cameras• By structure, currently OEMs are using domain centralized architecture but with the advancement in technology of driverless vehicles, vehicle centralized architecture will witness steady market growth• By component type, hardware segment holds the significant market share and will continue its dominance over the forecast period• North America region is expected to dominate the automotive E/E architecture market with the largest market shareAutomotive E/E Architecture Market by System Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Electrical• ElectronicsAutomotive E/E Architecture Market by Structure (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Distributed Architecture• Domain Centralized Architecture• Vehicle Centralized ArchitectureAutomotive E/E Architecture by Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Hardware• SoftwareAutomotive E/E Architecture by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Passenger Vehicle• Commercial Vehicleso LCVo M&HCVAutomotive E/E Architecture by Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• ICE• Electric VehiclesAutomotive E/E Architecture Market by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Italyo Polando Beneluxo Rest of the Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Singaporeo Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East and Africao Israel• Latin Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin AmericaOrder Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2638 Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.