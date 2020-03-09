Wi-Fi 6E Devices Market In-Depth Analysis By Top Players By 2026 | Broadcom Inc., Wi-Fi Alliance, Qualcomm, Cisco Meraki

Wi-Fi 6E Devices Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SummaryWi-Fi 6E devise are those devices that can operate on the 6 GHz band, other than 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radio bands. Previous generations of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6 used the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz radio bands. It may be stated that all the devices operating on the 6 GHz spectrum can be considered as Wi-Fi 6E devices. In other words, Wi-Fi 6E devices are Wi-Fi 6 over 6 GHz. These devices are expected to be commercially available, followed by 6 GHz regulatory approvals. The 6 GHz spectrum is expected to work as Wi-Fi 6 over 5 GHz. However, there additional advantages associated with these Wi-Fi devices, which are expected to foster the growth of the market.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2718 One of the major advantages of these devices is it provides with additional non-overlapping channels. These devices allow for 7 additional 160 MHz channels and 14 additional 80 MHz channels, which will not overlap with one another. It will help in minimizing congestion, especially in those areas with various operating networks. With the help of these devices, the Wi-Fi speed is expected to be doubled, and as compared to Wi-Fi 5, the latency rate is expected to be reduced to half. It is the perfect solution for future AR/VR devices and flagship smartphones. Strong product pipeline and the announcement of new product ranges by the market players are also expected to support the growth of the market.Though various supporting market factors are propelling the growth of the market, adverse market factors like the need for replacing devices that does not support Wi-Fi 6E as the user is required to have Wi-Fi 6E enabled access point and devices, high deployment cost and risk of adverse environmental impact may negatively impact the overall growth of the market.In regards to Product Type, the Smartphone segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Smartphones are one of the highly used consumer electronics. With constant advancements in features of smartphones, users are on a continuous search for advanced connectivity with lower latency, which can be catered with Wi-Fi 6E devices, which would result in growing demand for Wi-Fi 6E enabled smart phones, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. Furthermore, a strong product pipeline would also contributed to the growth rate witnessed by this segmentIn context to Component, the Services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Services includes Support, Network Planning and Designing, Installation and Survey and Analysis The dominance of the Services segment is attributed to the fact that these Wi-Fi devices market has not yet received the approval from 6 GHz regulatory approvals and followed by its approval, as it will be a new market that would result in high demand for services like Network Planning & Designing and Installation, which would contribute to the market dominance of this segment.In regards to End-user Environment, a significant portion of the market would be occupied by the Enterprise environment segment during the forecast period. The fact that the operation of various enterprises are dependent on internet connectivity and high speed Wi-Fi is beneficial in enhancing the productivity of these enterprises like the e-commerce sector would result in wide deployment of these Wi-Fi devices in the Enterprise environment.In regards to Application, the Healthcare segment is forecasted to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast. The fact that most of the healthcare providing organizations are going virtual and Wi-Fi is an integral part of functioning of these organizations that are used for smart beds, oxygen monitoring devices, real-time access to X-rays among others, and there is a continuously rising demand for healthcare services due to the increasing geriatric population, would contribute to the growth rate of this segment. Furthermore, increasing focus on the development of smart hospitals would also result in increasing the application of these Wi-Fi devices in the Healthcare sector.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2718 In context to region, North America is projected to hold a significant share of the market. The fact that for American businesses and consumers Wi-Fi is an essential wireless technology, the region has various contributors like network engineers, wireless service providers & internet service providers among others and North America being an early adopter of new technologies would contribute to the market share to be occupied by this region.Various initiatives and projects undertaken by the market players would positively impact the overall market growth. One of the mentionable initiatives is new product launches. In February 2020, Broadcom, one of the mentionable market player, had announced the first Wi-Fi 6E Chip for Mobile Devices. Such advancements by the market players would support the overall growth of the sector.Key participants include Broadcom Inc., Wi-Fi Alliance, Qualcomm, Cisco Meraki, Intel, Samsung, ALE International, Lenovo, Asus, and TP-Link.Segments Covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Wi-Fi 6E Devices Market according to Product Type, Component Type, End-user Environment, Application, and Region:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Router• Smartphone• Laptop• Modem• OthersComponent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Services• SolutionsEnd-user Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Consumer environment• Enterprise environment• Industrial environmentApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Healthcare• Education• Transportation• Retail• Hospitality• Government• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bulk-food-ingredients-market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• MEA• Latin AmericaContact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



