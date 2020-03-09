Voice over 5G (Vo5G) Market In-Depth Analysis By Top Players By 2026 | Nokia Networks, CISCO Systems Inc., Qualcomm

Voice over 5G (Vo5G) Market Reports and Data

Voice over 5G [Vo5G] can be referred to as the voice services that would be delivered with the help of the fifth generation of mobile technologies.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SummaryVoice over 5G [Vo5G] can be referred to as the voice services that would be delivered with the help of the fifth generation of mobile technologies. The advancements in 5G technology is controlled by data services. However, video/ voice communication services play integral role in the evolution of Vo5G. It has been specified by 3GPP that the 4G voice/video communication architecture is used in 5G, but still delivers voice/video communication services based on the IMS.LTE is the 4G radio access technology, and VoLTE is the voice/video over the LTE network. NR is the radio access technology in 5G, and voice/video over NR (VoNR) is the voice/video over the 5G network. In IMS voice/video communication services VoNR and VoLTE are the different access modes. Various benefits and wide arena of applications of Vo5G would foster the growth of the market. Vo5G has substantial scope of applications across different 5G enabled services like remote robotics, augmented reality, and entertainment platforms like gaming and streaming. Such a broad range of applications would contribute to the expansion of the market. Apart from providing with the benefits as VoLTE i.e., connecting a voice/video call within a short period like 1 to 2 seconds from dialing, the users can also enjoy high-speed 4G or 5G Internet access while making the call in Vo5G. EVS and H.265 codec mandated for Vo5G would also help in providing enhanced user experience because of expanded voice bandwidth and enhanced error robustness of voice and video communication services.Though various benefits and supporting factors would contribute in the expansion of the sector, adverse factors like security & privacy issues associated with 5G, high cost for developing infrastructure, need for replacing a large number of old devices that may not be competent to 5G, and proven adverse impact of such high frequency on human & environment may adversely impact the sector’s growth.In regards to Component Type, the 5G Base Station is one of the mentionable components for Vo5G. This 5G Base Station segment is projected to occupy a significant share of the market by 2027, with a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The underlying reason being, 5G Base Station is an integral component for the functioning of Vo5G, in the absence of which implementation of the service would not be possible. The base station comprises of wireless devices that connects various other wireless devices to a central hub. It is a wireless short-range transceiver and receiver that consists of an analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and antenna receive & convert the RF signals into digital forms and transmit it back. The antennas in these base stations would steer and focus multiple beams at the same time to different targets on the ground like cell phones, which clearly reflects the importance of the component for the expansion of the industry.In context to End-user, the Communications service providers segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With the help of Vo5G, service providers would be able to provide ultra-high definition voice/audio for both voice-only calls and combine it with other content and applications like music, conferencing, announcements, among others, which would result in high demand for Vo5G among Communications service providers. With the help of Vo5G, these service providers would also be able to provide enhanced support for real-time communications and Rich Communications Services (RCS) integration, which would result in its growing popularity among Communications service providers.In regards to Application, a significant portion of the market would be occupied by the Smart Phones segment during the forecast period. Among the various forms of communication, smartphones are highly used for calling. With continuous advancement in features of smartphones, users are on a continuous search for advanced network with lower latency, which can be catered with Vo5G, which would result in elevated application of Vo5g in smartphones. In context to region, North America is projected to hold a significant share of the market. The fact that early trials for 5G was conducted in the US, various mobile operators are working with vendors on 5G trials, taking steps towards its standardization and the region being an early adopter of new technologies indicates to a strong hold of North America on this sector during the forecast period.Various initiatives and projects undertaken by the market players would positively impact the overall market growth. One of the mentionable initiatives is expansion. In 2019, Huawei, one of the mentionable market player, had made the announcement that new 5G base stations established by the company that has third-generation massive MIMO antenna technology provides with faster sub-6GHz uploads and downloads. Such expansion and advancements by the market players would support the overall growth of the sector.Key participants include Nokia Networks, CISCO Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson AB, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• 5G Base Station• Macro Cell• Small Cell• Remote Radio Heads• Baseband Units and RF UnitsEnd-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Network management companies• Application and service developers• Communications service providers• Research and development organizationsApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Wearable Technology• Smart Phones• Virtual Reality• Teleoperation• Robotics• IoTRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• MEA• Latin America



