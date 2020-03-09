Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market To Reach USD 3.88 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market Reports and Data

Fructooligosaccharides Market Size – USD 1.55 Billion in 2018, FOS Market Growth - CAGR of 10.4%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market is forecast to reach USD 3.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructooligosaccharides [FOS], one of the commonly used alternative sweeteners, are a form of carbohydrate. Another word for sugar is a saccharide, and a molecule formed of a small group of these sugars is oligosaccharide. FOS is widely used as an alternative sweeter as it contains fewer calories as compared to sugar, and it does not increase the blood sugar.FOS has been used as a popular sweeter in Korea and Japan for many years, even before 1990. It is now that FOS is gaining popularity in Western nations because of its prebiotic effects. In various researches, it has been stated that there is a positive correlation between decreasing serum glucose levels and FOS intake. As compared to other sweeteners, FOS does not increase the blood sugar due to which, it is considered to be an ideal choice for diabetic patients looking for alternative sweeteners. Herein, continuous rise in geriatric population, increasing rate of obesity and diabetes would foster the growth of the sector. Factors like advancements in manufacturing techniques and the increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners and elevating consumption of functional food would also propel the growth of the industry.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1336 In regards to region, North America occupied a considerable share of the industry. The market share held by the region is attributed to increasing demand for dietary supplements, high rate of obesity in the U.S., two out of three adults in the U.S. are obese or overweight, which is supporting the growth of the sector in this region.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Fructooligosaccharides market held a market share of USD 1.55 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.4% during the forecast period.• In context to Source, the Inulin segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 10.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 48.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Inulin segment is attributed to various benefits associated with it, like, it helps in controlling diabetes, improves digestive health and promotes weight loss, which is resulting in the growing popularity of this source of FOS in various dietary supplement & food and beverage products, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.• In context to Form, the Liquid segment held a larger market share of more than 70.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Liquid segment is attributed to the fact that one of the major sources of FOS is FOS syrup, and most of the commercially prepared FOS is in liquid form, i.e., syrup, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.• In regards to Application, the Infant formulations segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Infant formulations segment is attributed to the effectiveness of FOS in mimicking non-digestible oligosaccharides present in breast milk that effects development of intestinal microbiota among infants, due to the ability of FOS to act as a probiotic, results in elevated use of FOS in infant formulations, contributing to the market share held by this segment.• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 24.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to the rising demand for infant formula, elevating demand for dietary supplements, and high demand for animal feeds, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.• Key participants include Beghin-Meiji, Baolingbao, CJ CheilJedang, Beneo, Ingredion, Cosucra, Quantum Hi-Tech, Meiji Food Materia, Tata, and Sensus.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1336 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fructooligosaccharides market according to Source, Form, Application, and Region:Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Sucrose• InulinForm Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Solid• LiquidApplication Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Infant formulations• Food & beverages• Animal feed• Dietary supplements• PharmaceuticalsTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fructo-oligosaccharides-fos-market Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilContact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.