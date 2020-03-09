First Ever Asia Non-Profit Mentoring Institute Established in Singapore

With a mission to bring mentoring to all communities and raising the quality of mentors, A.I.M. curates training sessions and provide accredited certifications

SINGAPORE , March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-Ever Asia Mentoring Institute EstablishedThe institute aims to mentor more than 10,000 professionals each year and establish itself as the largest mentorship network in Asia Pacific.The Asia Institute of Mentoring (A.I.M.), a non-profit organization with a mission to bring mentoring to the forefront in Asia, was officially launched earlier this year in Singapore.The first of its kind in the region, A.I.M. will not be a mentoring institute alone – it also organizes bespoke mentor training sessions for organizations, with an accredited mentor certification program. The body already has already a significant number of members in its community since its inception a year ago, with over a thousand of members and hundreds of registered mentors/mentees.It aims to mentor more than 10,000 students, professionals and members of the community each year.A.I.M. was co-founded by Yen-Lu Chow, a former Apple Distinguished Technologist, serial entrepreneur, angel investor, mentor & advisor, social innovator, philanthropist, author and keynote speaker, with the aim of catalyzing a culture of mentorship, both in the corporate sector and in the community in Singapore and in Asia; raising the quality of mentors; and bringing mentoring to all facets of the society while spreading the benefits of mentoring to impact millions of lives.A.I.M. also aims to grow and establish the mentorship ecosystem in Singapore and the region, providing a network for both mentors and mentees to find the right resources – to support students and professionals currently struggling to find the right mentors to aid in their personal and professional development.“There is a big gap in Asia when it comes to mentoring. In the West, mentoring is recognized and regularly practiced, especially in the corporate sector. More than 50 per cent of organizations in the U.S. have some form of mentoring program in place; however, in Singapore and Asia, research shows than less than 5 per cent of organizations have a formal mentoring program,” said Yen-Lu Chow. “There is immense potential for the sharing and exchange of human capital and wisdom, especially in these parts of the world, and A.I.M. will help to bridge this gap with its network of mentors.”To date, the institute has already:• Created a set of specialized product and services offerings, including proprietary mentor training and certification programs, as well a range of memberships offerings for AIM activities and trainings• Initiated active discussions with partners across diverse sectors such as technology, sports, social services and entrepreneurship, working with people across all walks of life, including youths, professionals, leadership and management• Organized and facilitated several mentor training programs events, workshops and learning circles to raise the profile of mentoring and expand the mentoring ecosystem.A.I.M. has already secured partnerships with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Outward Bound Singapore (OBS), helping these organizations with tailored in-house mentor training programs. Discussions with government bodies in the sports and philanthropy sectors, along with many others in the private sector who have expressed an interest to bring mentoring into their organizations are ongoing.“Mentoring is a fast-growing pillar in the realm of personal and professional development - and rightly so. The volatile and challenging world we live in requires experience and wisdom at every stage. Those who are well mentored today will become the great mentors of tomorrow. Within 25 years, every manager will either have or be a mentor,” said John Bittleston of Terrific Mentors International and Honorary Member of the institute. “A.I.M. is leading the way in driving a framework for mentorship, and at the same time, encouraging and fostering good mentoring in Singapore and Asia and I am very honored to be a part of this movement.”The first Certified Professional Mentor (CPM) training program for a group of participants across diverse age, experiences, and industries has been recently completed. They are now on their mentoring practicum leading to professional certification. This group all share a common desire and purpose to contribute to other’s growth and success through mentoring, continuing development in themselves and a willingness to pay it forward as mentors as part of their legacy. Join them and take part in this movement.Please visit our website for more information



