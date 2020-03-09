Xebrium Launches Xeb360, a Test Automation Solution for Embedded Products and IoT solutions

XEB360, designed to generate analog and digital signals and patterns for testing embedded devices, can test most parameters that define product usage & quality.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xebrium Inc. recently launched its embedded test automation solution – XEB360, which can fully automate the testing of an embedded hardware product or an IoT solution.

XEB360 consists of embedded hardware and supporting software framework, which can be further customized to suit the requirement of an embedded product or an IoT solution under test. The growing customer demand for testing an embedded product or an IoT solution in the lab before field deployment is driving the need for embedded test automation.

Manoj Patwardhan, President of Xebrium Incorporated, says, “Embedded product development and testing as such, is a complex process. The testing process, at times, involves simulating field conditions, which cannot be achieved manually. This complexity shouldn’t be a burden for test and production engineers who spend countless hours to create a quality product. Simplifying this complexity is essential for a faster product development lifecycle, something which can be achieved through XEB360”.

Testing a multitude of embedded products and solutions without a tool like XEB360 is a cumbersome process that involves much time and manual efforts. There is a limit to the prediction of the long-term performance of the tested devices since testing is done manually, with multiple discreet testing tools, leaving a margin for error, variability, and wastage of time.

XEB360 expedites the overall embedded product test cycle, and more testing can be done in limited time by automating the testing cycle. XEB360 supports communication interfaces like RS232, RS485, Ethernet, and CAN and enables testing of devices that support such interfaces.

Since each embedded hardware product or solution comes with unique challenges and testing requirements, XEB360 is designed for further customization to suit all such systems. It comes with Python APIs and extensive documentation for hardware and software interfacing.

Additionally, the reference code which comes with XEB360 provides a great starting point for embedded test automation.

XEB360 can be integrated with third-party applications that can use the API libraries for test automation and in-depth analysis.

About Xebrium

Xebrium Inc. is a San Jose, USA based company focused on providing IT products and solutions to its customers worldwide. The company specializes in embedded systems and is active in the mobile and desktop application space to help accelerate product engineering efforts of clients. Xebrium currently has various technology solutions for the Telecommunication, Healthcare and Finance domain and is deeply invested in the IoT space through its embedded test automation solutions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.