Meet Straffr, Your Gym and Personal Trainer to Go

STRAFFR Push-up STRAFFR Band STRAFFR App

STRAFFR’s compact smart resistance band makes working-out simple, effective, and personalized.

The STRAFFR technology and vision has the potential to fundamentally change the world of portable fitness and really impact people’s lives through their innovation.” — Bernd Wahler, Founder & CEO of Sportsgeist

KASSEL, GERMANY, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is around the corner and the desire to get moving is slowly coming back. We got good news for you – STRAFFR is now on presale. Incorporating fitness into your daily routine can be easy and rewarding with STRAFFR, your gym and personal trainer to go.

Our patent-pending technology, featuring unique expandable sensors, makes your work-out smarter and simpler than ever before. Unlike traditional resistance bands, STRAFFR provides you with live-action feedback and exercise guidance, making sure every work-out counts.

What makes STRAFFR stand out?

The whole band is a sensor

It features cutting-edge integrated smart material

It’s made from durable medical-grade silicone

Grip marks provide guidance for perfect hand placement, every time

The connected App and Fitness Platform provides guidance, feedback and analysis throughout and after your session

We’re here to help you achieve your individual fitness goals. Our training plans are adapted to your fitness level, so you have a truly personalized experience and the smart technology follows your lead. More intensity? Just narrow your grip!

A personal trainer in your pocket

The STRAFFR App offers over 50 exercises designed by personal trainers and physiotherapists. It records the power, velocity and repetitions of your session, providing you with real-time feedback and post-training analytics. The active corrective feedback acts as a personal trainer - for perfect execution, every time. With STRAFFR, you can train more efficiently and effectively to get the results you want.

Let’s get training!

To make STRAFFR a reality, we are running a Kickstarter campaign right now. We’ve already developed a working prototype, so all funding will directly go into the final development of the groundbreaking STRAFFR band and the STRAFFR training app.

Improve your posture, get stronger, and feel better, no matter where you are, with STRAFFR.

About STRAFFR

STRAFFR was founded in 2019 by three sports enthusiasts Stefan Weiss, Torben Hellmuth, and Hanno Storz. The team came together to develop portable fitness solutions for everyone. As engineers, they strongly believe that through technical innovation, people around the world can be encouraged to be more active and achieve their individual fitness goals.

Stefan focuses on the App development, marketing, and sales, Hanno keeps the supply chain in order to bring the product to market, and Torben leads product and technology development.

Press Kit

STRAFFR Your Gym and Personal Trainer to Go



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.