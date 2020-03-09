Kickstarter Campaign Launched for In Home Automatic Toilet Flush Technology

The Magic Toilet Pro will inhibit the spread of contagious diseases in the home, without the high levels of water waste caused by other auto flushers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new automatic toilet flush will bring hygiene and convenience to our home bathrooms. Now, the team behind Magic Toilet Pro are launching a Kickstarter campaign to bring it to market.

With concerns about the spread of disease more prevalent than ever, this product provides a crucial benefit to our society in 2020 and beyond.

Automatic flushers help to halt the spread of germs by eliminating the need for users to touch the toilet flush mechanism. The flush handle is a breeding ground for contagious illnesses. With global concerns about disease transmission, automatic flushing is an increasingly important tool for protecting public health.

Magic Toilet Pro seeks to bring this important technology into the home. Germs spread easily in residential settings. Automatic toilet flushers will help to protect your family from spreading germs in your home.

Traditionally, infrared flushing systems have been unsuitable for home bathrooms. Temperature changes in home bathrooms can cause flushers to operate at the wrong times, wasting water. Also, when people move in and out of the space for other reasons, it will trigger an unwanted flush. Even simple color changes can set off these sensors.

“Phantom flushes” are a big worry for environmentalists concerned about water conservation. Experts estimate that phantom flushes can waste up to 54 percent due to their infrared sensors flushing unnecessarily.

The patented ultrasonic flush triggers in the Magic Toilet Pro automatic flusher eliminate this problem. They are far more reliable, and result in far lower levels of water usage and waste, when compared to an infrared system. The Magic Toilet Pro also allows for manual flushing when needed. This means households will experience serious savings on their water bills, and improved hygiene in the home.

Magic Toilet Pro has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund production and distribution of this product. Investors in Magic Toilet Pro will receive one of the devices for in-home use. The company has set a goal of $10,000 to get production started as quickly as possible.

For more information, or to donate to the project, visit the the Kickstarter page today.

Germ consciousness is at an all time high right now. The Magic Toilet Pro will inhibit the spread of contagious diseases in the home, without the high levels of water waste caused by other auto flushers. This is your chance to help bring this innovative bit of technology to a wider audience.



