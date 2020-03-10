Glidecoat Tackles Transoms At Palm Beach Boat Show

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you own a powerboat then you already know what a challenge it is to deal with the staining and discoloration on your transom from diesel and exhaust fumes. That’s why Glidecoat have developed “Glidecoat Transom” and will be launching this new product at the Palm Beach International Boat Show on March 26-29 (Booth 218).

According the Paul Westhorpe, Glidecoat CEO: “Leveraging our knowledge within the Marine Market over the last seven years we are pleased to introduce our newest coating which is extremely oleophobic. This means that diesel and exhaust soot will have a harder time “sticking” to the transom and any that do appear can easily be washed away”.

The complete range of Glidecoat ceramic surface coatings products are developed and field-tested in South Florida. They are available for the international marine, aviation and automotive markets. For more information please visit: www.glidecoat.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.