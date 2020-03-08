Hoyer Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of House Passage of the For The People Act

“One year ago today, the new Democratic House Majority passed H.R. 1, the 'For the People Act.' This comprehensive reform bill fulfilled Democrats’ promise to increase transparency, accountability, and ethics in government. Our legislation makes it easier for Americans to exercise their right to vote, puts in place national redistricting reform, reforms our campaign finance system to get dark money out of politics, and institutes stronger ethics rules for public officials. I want to thank Rep. John Sarbanes, Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, and all the Members who worked hard to secure H.R. 1’s passage in the House. Our freshmen Members, in particular, prioritized this issue prior to coming to Congress and pledged to deliver on it.

“The Senate has had a year to act on H.R. 1, yet it has failed to do so. I urge Sen. McConnell to allow this bill to come to the Floor for a vote. The American people deserve to know that their government always works For the People.”