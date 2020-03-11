Roof Crafters LLC Opens New Office In Baton Rouge

Roof Crafters Baton Rouge

Long time Baton Rouge Louisiana roofing contractor Roof Crafters LLC opens a new office in Baton Rouge for faster service to greater Baton Rouge Louisiana.

We have been wanting to get back in Baton Rouge with an office since we moved after the Baton Rouge flood. This will give us a strategic advantage in the city of Baton Rouge. ” — Will Lampton

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES , March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roof Crafters LLC, the premiere Baton Rouge and Hammond Louisiana roofing company, has opened up a second office in the city of Baton Roug for even faster roofing services to the Baton Rouge areas of Louisiana.“We have been wanting to get back into the city Baton Rouge with an office since we moved after the Baton Rouge flood. This will give us a strategic advantage in the city of Baton Rouge.” Stated Roof Crafters Owner Will Lampton.Roof Crafters has been committed to the homeowners of the Greater Baton Rouge and North Shore areas of Louisiana for many years, providing roof repairs and roofing services such as asphalt and metal roofs at the best possible prices while offering quality products from leading manufacturers like the CertainTeed Corporation.Roof Crafters LLC specializes in residential roofing and roofing services in greater Baton Rouge, Hammond, and all North Shore Louisiana markets. With many years of experience in the construction and roofing industry, Roof Crafters offers free quotes and digital roof analysis, roof repairs and maintenance. Roof Crafters is a leader in the roofing industry in Louisiana being one of the few Select Shingle Master roofing contractors in Louisiana. Holding several certifications and affiliations with roofing and business organizations, Roof Crafters is also a proud member of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.About Roof Crafters LLCRoof Crafters LLC of Louisiana has always been a leader in the roofing industry with innovations like being the first roofing company to utilize the Equipter new roof no mess debris removal system and creating a proprietary roofing CRM software system that is now sold nationally to other roofing contractors. Roof Crafters started business in the Baton Rouge and Denham Springs areas of Louisiana and from there spread into Hammond and the Northshore areas of Louisiana.

