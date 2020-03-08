Fort Worth Resident's Book, "White Star Truck Stop and Motor Lodge", Nominated for Global Award

Christopher Rector up against authors worldwide for prestigious Author Academy Award

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “White Star Truck Stop and Motor Lodge,” written by Fort Worth resident, Christopher Rector, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.

Christopher’s book is up for an award in the SCIENCE FICTION category, which tells the story of Mitch and his outlaw truckers trying to preserve their way of life in Post-Apocalyptic America.

“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”

Authors of all kinds—indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.

If interested in supporting Christopher Rector and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, go to AuthorAcademyAwards.com and click the “Vote for 2020” button. Once there, click through the poll to view the SCIENCE FICTION category, then find and click on “WHITE STAR TRUCK STOP AND MOTOR LODGE.”

The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on October 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:

The Academy Boon of Merit Award

Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.

Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.

Lifetime "Your Pace" level access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.

The opportunity of presenting their book synopsis on the Igniting Souls Conference main stage in front of a global audience.

And more!

About the Author Academy Awards

The Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit authoracademyawards.com



