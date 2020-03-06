When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 06, 2020

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is initiating a limited voluntary Recall of the following products:

Product Name and UPC Code on Packaging Best-By Date H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad 0-41220-40989-1 B055014 and B055015 MAR 11 2020

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts) in H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit, which was manufactured by Dole for H-E-B. The incorrect masterpack (kit with dressing and other toppings) was unintentionally used during the production of the salad. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, to date. However, people who have an allergy to peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products or products containing the allergens listed above.

This recall is for H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad Kit that is sold at H-E-B stores across Texas. Only salads with specific Product Codes and Best-by dates listed above are impacted, and no other H-E-B or Dole-branded products. The product code and best-by date are located on the top right corner of the front of the salad bag. Consumers who have purchased the designated products are instructed not to consume the product and to call the DOLE Consumer Center toll-free at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day, for a refund.

Food safety is the first priority of Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., so although we cannot confirm that all packages have the incorrect masterpack, this recall is being initiated in an abundance of caution for the benefit of consumers.