THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (6 bills) H.R. 2877 – To add Ireland to the E-3 nonimmigrant visa program (Rep. Neal – Judiciary) Senate Amendment to H.R. 1365 – To make technical corrections to the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act (Rep. San Nicolas – Natural Resources) H.Res. 754 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States should continue to support the people of Nicaragua in their peaceful efforts to promote democracy and human rights, and use the tools under United States law to increase political and financial pressure on the government of Daniel Ortega, as amended (Rep. Sires – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 410 – Encouraging reunions of divided Korean-American Families (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 2444 – Eastern European Security Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 1771 – Divided Families Reunification Act (Rep. Meng – Foreign Affairs) TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 6020 – To require an evaluation by the Government Accountability Office of the social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture (Rep. Trahan – Oversight and Reform) H.Res. 756 – Implementing recommendations adopted by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress (Rep. Kilmer – House Administration) S. 760 – Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act of 2019 (Sen. Peters – Education and Labor) H.R. 3598 – FREED Vets Act, as amended (Rep. Lamb – Education and Labor) Rep. Chu House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 2486 – NO BAN Act (Rep. Chu – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) Rep. Jayapal House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 2486 – Access to Counsel Act of 2020 (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) Possible Consideration of S.J.Res. 68 – To direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress (Sen. Kaine – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule) Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to FISA Reauthorization