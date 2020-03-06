Economy Weekly: Week of March 2, 2020

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Most Democratic and Republican voters agree on a wide range of proposals to boost the economy, from upgrading infrastructure to reducing college costs, casting doubt on the conventional belief that pocketbook issues are hopelessly dividing voters in the 2020 election. Most Americans, regardless of party affiliation, support proposals to upgrade infrastructure; provide tax breaks to job-creating businesses; decrease college costs; and retrain adults for better-paying positions. The survey of about 1,000 adults was conducted on February 20-21. ‘There is near unanimity in support for multiple policies promoting job creation, ranging from training and education programs to investing in infrastructure and research,’ says Ipsos Vice President Chris Jackson.” [USA Today, 3/6/2020]

STAT OF THE WEEK: Paid leave would save our nation $1 to $2 billion a year. “The CDC, in fact, took a crack at estimating the costs of not providing paid sick leave a few years ago. Using federal data on health-care expenditures, the federal researchers estimated that ‘providing paid sick leave to workers who lack it might help decrease the number of workdays lost due to flu and similar illnesses by nearly 4 to 11 million per year.’ That works out to a total national cost savings of $1 billion to $2 billion each year. That figure doesn’t factor in savings from such related factors as reduced job turnover and lower rates of workplace injury from employees who are trying to carry out their duties while battling illness." [The Washington Post, 3/3/20]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: