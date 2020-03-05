When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine is voluntarily recalling 4,812 jars of its Ghost Pepper Queso with an Enjoy By date of 23MAY2021, as a small number of those were mislabeled as Ghost Pepper Salsa. Ghost Pepper Queso includes two allergens, milk and soy, that are not included in Ghost Pepper Salsa, and therefore don’t appear on the ingredient statement of the mislabeled jars. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. While Stonewall Kitchen believes that only a small number of jars were mislabeled out of the 4,812 which were manufactured that day, the company is recalling all of them out of an abundance of caution. Of note, the mislabeled jars should be very easy to spot: Ghost Pepper Queso product is a bright yellow-orange color, while Ghost Pepper Salsa is dark red.

A limited quantity of this product was distributed nationwide to consumers through Stonewall Kitchen’s retail stores and through third-party wholesale customers such as specialty grocers or gourmet food shops.

Potential affected product includes the following details:

Name: Ghost Pepper Queso (Mislabeled as Ghost Pepper Salsa)

Enjoy By Date: 23MAY2021

Packaged in a 16 oz. glass jar with a brushed silver lid

To date, Stonewall Kitchen has not experienced any problems or complaints about these products. No injuries or illnesses have been reported. This is a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

If consumers have any of the above product, they must discontinue use and return it to place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Stonewall Kitchen Premier Services Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST by email at guestservices@stonewallkitchen.com or by phone at 1-800-826-1735 for refund instructions and any further questions.

Enclosed: Photos of Stonewall Kitchen Ghost Pepper Salsa and Ghost Pepper Queso to show how mislabeled product appears. Ghost Pepper Queso is bright yellow-orange in color. Ghost Pepper Salsa is dark red in color. Only Ghost Pepper Queso could be affected, if the product has the UPC for Ghost Pepper Salsa (711381327388). If the Ghost Pepper Queso has the Ghost Pepper Queso label and UPC (711381331217) then it is not subject to the recall and is labelled correctly. Additionally, Ghost Pepper Salsa labeled with the specified UPC (711381327388) and Enjoy By Date is not affected and safe to consume.

