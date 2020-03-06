Succulent Crystals Releases the Fairy Treasures Collection

Size inclusive yoga clothes are made of brushed fleece and mega-stretch performance fabric. Whimsical prints in trending colors are created by female artist.

OCALA, FL, USA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Leslie Athanason from Succulent Crystals has released the brand new Fairy Treasures Collection, and each product was designed by the artist herself. The Fairy Treasures Collection was released on February 28th.

Succulent Crystals is known for helping Fairies of all sizes to embrace their beauty and express their magic.

Thus, Leslie has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular yoga clothes. The new Fairy Treasures Collection went live on February 28th.

The collection will be exclusively sold on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/succulentcrystals where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The yoga clothes are designed to showcase the magic of spring with ultra cozy materials that make female athletes feel as though they are working out in their favorite pajamas.

Several products come in hues of warm marigold, neon chartreuse, deep teal, and pastel peach tones to capitalize on today’s trends.

The joggers are made from a soft cotton and polyester blend with brushed fleece on the inside, which means yogis and athletes will be able to workout, stretch, and lounge in ultimate comfort and ease.

The leggings, sports bras, and bodysuits are made from a four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, chlorine-resistant, UPF 38+ fabric that feels like a second-skin, so active women can take full advantage of springtime and enjoy yoga outdoors, jogging, or even a swim.

Each individual piece of yoga clothing has its own name. A few examples are:

The Sunflower Joggers

The Chakra Crystals Leggings

The Tulip Sports Bra

The Critters Bodysuit

The Sunflower Shorties

The Fairy Treasures Collection ranges in price from $35 to $115, and every item includes free worldwide shipping.

Leslie is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

For more information about The Fairy Treasures Collection or for an interview with Leslie Athanason, please write to leslie@succulentcrystals.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Succulent Crystals

Leslie Athanason started designing yoga clothes after she was faced with a very real problem. Most activewear that’s available is uninteresting, cliché and pedestrian. And there are even fewer choices for people who wear sizes above US size 12. Even activewear companies that tout “inclusive sizing” often cap out at size 2XL - 3XL. After many months of designing and working with a clothing printing company, Leslie began offering yoga leggings sized XS - 6XL, which quickly gained notoriety among the activewear industry.



