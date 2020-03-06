We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Delray Beach, Florida

Agency Owner Michael Weinberg officially opened We Insure Fifty States Insurance Agency for business.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, opened a new agency in Delray Beach, Florida. Agency Owner Michael Weinberg officially opened We Insure Fifty States Insurance Agency for business.We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.Michael Weinberg is a veteran of the insurance industry and former partner of Gateway-Acentria Insurance, which he helped develop into an AM Best 25 Agency and sold in 2017. He also has extensive healthcare experience having insured and been an advisor to the first federally funded HMO in Broward County. His significant philanthropic efforts have centered around faith-based, family and healthcare initiatives in South Florida for the past 40 years.“As a past owner of a successful agency, I recognize We Insure’s effective model of access to all the top insurance carriers and the support of the corporate office,” says Michael Weinberg, We Insure Franchise Partner. “It allows me to focus on my customers.”Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “Michael has an incredible community presence, deep roots in the insurance industry and experience running a successful insurance agency of his own. We anticipate great success from his group in Delray Beach.”About We InsureWe Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and completely operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. The company is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.



