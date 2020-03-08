We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Oakland Park, Florida

Agency Owner Mark Antonelli officially opened We Insure Genco Insurance Company for business

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, opened a new agency in Oakland Park, Florida. Agency Owner Mark Antonelli officially opened We Insure Genco Insurance Company for business.We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.Mark Antonelli is an accomplished business owner with more than 20 years of experience in real estate as a licensed real estate broker and former mortgage broker and appraiser. He’s also a certified general contractor and owns Genco Real Estate, Construction & Development in Oakland Park.“We Insure treats every franchisee and customer like family. I’ve personally experienced this from each and every team member, and I know that my customers will too,” says We Insure Agency Owner Mark Antonelli. “As insurers, we’re in the business of protecting all that our customers have worked for their entire lives, so I feel strongly it must start and end with caring, and We Insure cares.”Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “Mark’s comprehensive knowledge in real estate gives him an advantage in understanding the special needs a homeowner may have for insurance. Now that he is with We Insure he can offer a one stop shop for his customers, making the buying experience seamless. Mark is an all-around impressive business person and we are thrilled to partner with him.”About We InsureWe Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. The Company is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.



