Chris McMurray Joins the Learning Counsel as VP EduJedi Leadership Society

Educator and Technology Expert to lead organization’s EduJedi Program

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Learning Counsel , a leading research institute and news media hub focused on providing context for the shift in education to digital curriculum, has announced the addition of Chris McMurray as VP EduJedi Leadership Society. He will oversee the company’s EduJedi training, consultancy and Learning Groups.“We are thrilled to have Chris join our team,” said LeiLani Cauthen, CEO and Publisher of the Learning Counsel. He has been a staunch supporter for some time and is one of only two individuals to ever attain the rank of EduJedi GrandMaster Counselor. Chris brings an amazing resume to the table as a former teacher, school principal, instructional technologist and assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.The EduJedi Leadership Society is an educational training program for individuals, schools and districts, helping educators become tech-relevant in the digital transition. Becoming an EduJedi individual or school leader means you’ve moved beyond topics like “school reform,” past classroom focus and into the “tech-blended institution.” Creating a quality culture, aligning strategy, connecting to stakeholders, requiring ever-more teacher training, layering on tons of new policies and programs – all the trends of the last two decades which have been failing despite everyone’s best intentions nationwide – are re-positioned behind a designed for digital transformation.“Schools are not typically transitioning structure, only tacking on more tech,” said Cauthen. “Leaders and teachers do not understand changing their practices from the vantage point inside the greater tech and economic reality. Captured by the shiny objects and vendor ingenuity, digital change has been fraught with peril. It has added cost, added stress, and in many cases subverted learning. EduJedi members know that when schools focus on being ‘future ready,’ they’re not in the present. Administrators and teachers have been involved in a constant try-anything parade of new products, anxious half-way implementations and increasing technology complexity without real change in results.”“Joining the Learning Counsel gives me the opportunity to work with a number of schools, school districts and schools of education,” said McMurray. “It’s a chance to positively affect education on a nationwide scale. Schools are struggling with becoming truly digital and modernizing their approach. They need to move from acquiring technology to creating experience. Because of the traditional nature of education, it’s been a challenging transition for many. Now with the Learning Counsel team, I will be well-positioned to help them with that transition.”About the Learning CounselThe Learning Counsel is a research institute and news media hub with 215,000 readers that provides context for schools in digital transition from a deep understanding of tech user experience, systems and organization. Their mission-based organization was the first to develop a thesis of education’s future based on technology’s evolution -- and start helping schools advance systematically. Their EduJedi Leadership Society is a membership organization created for community among educators with change management professional development. The Learning Counsel has Learning Groups on important tech topics and digital curriculum standards that convene inside their social media site, KnowStory



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.