Hung Yung Terrarist Presents Tokyo Nights at Black Cat LES on Sunday, March 8 Hosted by Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch

Hung Yung Terrarist Presents Tokyo Nights at The Black Cat LES this Sunday Night

Featuring the Best and Brightest Comedians New York City has to Offer!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hung Yung Terrarist presents a star-filled comedy showcase, Tokyo Nightshosted by comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch this Sunday night at Black Cat LES at 6pm and 8pm.“It’s gonna be a ridiculous night of foolishness with me, Tokyo Kuntpunch, your hostess with the mostess,” says Tokyo.The night of hilarity will feature New York City’s finest! The 6pm show will have Ryan Long, JC Best, Whitney Chanel, Dara, Chloe LaBranche, Tokyo Kuntpunch, Kerryn Feehan, Erica Rhodes and Heather Pasternak and the 8pm show will have Sherrod Small, Dante Nero, Andre D Thompson, Von Decarlo, Kenny Warren, Larry Beyah, Harry Terjanian and Alia Janine.Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tokyo-nights-tickets-98488580997 Black Cat LES is located at 172 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002 and you can phone them directly at (646) 918-7711.You may follow Black Cat LES on their website at https://blackcatles.com/ and on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BlackCatLES on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/blackcatles/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blackcatles You may follow Tokyo Kuntpunch on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/iamhungyung on Twitter at https://twitter.com/iamhungyung and on www.toykokuntpunch.com About Tokyo KuntpunchTokyo Kuntpunch hails from the projects of Beverly Hills and spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." She speaks seven languages, and raps in three, including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.Tokyo Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. Tokyo Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com Publicist: Lainie Speiser, 201-920-2777; misslainie2@gmail.com



