World's first international corporate services platform launched

Today the launch of feequotes.com was announced. This B2B platform provides free of charge feequotes of an array of corporate service providers.

Take control” — Friso Hooghiemstra

AMSTELVEEN, NH, NETHERLANDS, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditionally users either reuse earlier service providers or go blind on informal network (accountants, lawyers) referrals. This process leads to inefficiencies, non-transparency and quid pro quo like referral relations, said mr Friso Hooghiemstra, CEO at FeeQuotes.com.Share your business needs with feequotes and we direct this to the right types of service providers after which free of obligation feequotes start rolling in, until the project is closed or (temporarily) suspended by the user.The automated process saves time and allows for periodic retendering. Feequotes.com applies a strict set of (international) expertise criteria and our team reviews all new users and requests to make sure the right information is circulated to the right service providers that get the right business leads.Privacy and Security is not limited to GDPR and any information is only shared amongst users in the matchmaking process. Feequotes.com is not affiliated to any service providers nor benefits from the outcome of feequote request procedures. Service providers pay a transparent premium per feequote as a compensation for our lead generation. This allows service providers to measure result of business development against objective criteria as we share the number of service providers that also issued a feequote.Mr. Hooghiemstra "We want businesses to take back control on their back office, particularly when outsourcing abroad and Corporate Service Providers need to start competing on price and quality instead of networking and personal relations".Mr. Hooghiemstra worked over 15 years as a corporate service provider and used this expertise to finetune and direct https://feequotes.com to the required specifics. With an explosion of new users, FeeQuotes is working each day on enhancing functionalities and user experience. The future looks bright.

