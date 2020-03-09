Dave Theno Food Safety Fellow Announces Study to Evaluate Long-Term Effects of Foodborne Illness

Jaime Ragos – Theno Food Safety Fellow @ STOP Foodborne Illness

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaime Ragos — recipient of the Dave Theno Food Safety Fellowship to work at not-for-profit STOP Foodborne Illness — announces a study to evaluate the long-term effects of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) disease. STEC is the bacteria found in recent months in romaine lettuce which resulted in outbreaks of foodborne illness.Jaime states, “I created this study for people with confirmed or suspected E. coli and for those who have been diagnosed with HUS, to evaluate the long-term effects of these foodborne illnesses. Research has shown that medical consequences such as kidney failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and gastrointestinal problems can be linked to foodborne illnesses. Additionally, we have found that those impacted frequently suffer from psychological distress including PTSD, and some have even suffered a stroke. The study seeks to find out the treatment plan during hospitalization, what symptoms were experienced, and more. Participants must have experienced a foodborne illness at least 12 months ago; the goal of this study is to collect data that can assist in supporting those with foodborne illness in the coming years.”If you believe you qualify for the study or have questions, please call Jaime at 312-238-9038, or visit https://stopfoodborneillness.org/news-from-stop_long-term-consequences/ The study closes on March 31, 2020.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 48 million (or 1 in 6) people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases each year in the United States.Based in Chicago, STOP Foodborne Illness (NFP) is the only national nonprofit public health organization whose mission is to support and engage people directly impacted by foodborne illness and mobilize them to help prevent illness and death by driving change through advocacy, collaboration and innovation. For more information: https://stopfoodborneillness.org



