Bellatorum Resources CEO Chris Bentley on how they are Leading the Charge in the Mineral Rights Space

Bellatorum Resources Founder, President, CEO Chris Bentley discusses creating a company that excelled in the mineral rights segment of the oil and gas industry

The company is focused on buying oil and gas production, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford shale plays, in the state of Texas.” — Chris Bentley

SPRING, TEXAS, US, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/bellatorumresources20.html ) with Chris Bentley, founder, president and CEO of Bellatorum Resources, a Texas, USA-based veteran owned and operated company specializing in the acquisition of mineral rights and oil royalties. “The company is focused on buying oil and gas production, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford shale plays, in the state of Texas”, said Mr. Bentley.

As Mr. Bentley explained in the interview, "This industry sometimes gets a bad reputation because of the way some firms interact with the mineral rights owners. Our vision was to do things differently in a way that prioritized the needs of the property owner.” Mr. Bentley notes, “We’ve built a team of mission oriented highly professional folks that operate with the highest level of integrity and customer service.” Their time is wisely spent, cold calling, knocking on doors to contact mineral owners that are receiving royalty income for oil and gas production from their mineral rights with the aim to purchase them.

In his interview he points to nuances and technical skill needed for success; “Our main operations team consists of landmen that run title and figure out the division of ownership in the properties we’re targeting. Once we have that information we are able to make a solid offer on purchasing those assets. The valuation methodology differs greatly from basin to basin, or even county to county within the same basin.”

When asked what he learned during his time in the military that translates into running a business, Mr. Bentley responds, “It is just taking care of your people. You have to put the mission first, but you also have to take care of your people. That was something that was ingrained in us in the Marine Corps. We live and work that way here. We have a team here that is always focused on the mission and I am extremely blessed to have the team that I have… Most of our team members are veterans, but even the few who aren’t possess the same character and attitude and fit right into the culture. My team members do all of the heavy lifting, so it is my job to take care of them.”

On dealing with the fluctuating price of oil and gas, Mr. Bentley told CEOCFO's Lynn Fosse, "We have a long-term view of the asset class, so we don’t get emotional when the commodity prices move up or down.”.

With a team highly experienced in providing all services related to major projects in the energy industry, Bellatorum Resources also offers, Leasing and Right of Way Services, Curative Title Work and other consulting services.

