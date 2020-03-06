Recycled Plastics Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2020 Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

New Study Reports "Recycled Plastics Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recycled Plastics Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Recycled Plastics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Recycled Plastics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Plastic recycling decreases the quantity of wastes that are being dumped into landfills and aids in transforming the wastes into lower or same grade plastic materials. These products are used across different sectors.

A large proportion of the plastic that is procured for recycling is not suitable for recycling as most plastics used are semi-porous and absorb molecules of the stored material. The removal of these residues is tedious and additional treatments for the same can potentially alter the properties of the recycled plastics. Most recycled plastics are used to make lower grade products. These are hydrolyzed to a monomeric form and then purified and re-polymerized into food grade plastic.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

CeDo

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Recycled Plastics.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Recycled Plastics is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Recycled Plastics Market is segmented into PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE and other

Based on application, the Recycled Plastics Market is segmented into Packaging, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Recycled Plastics in each regional segment mentioned above.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Recycled Plastics

2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Recycled Plastics

2.1 Clear Path Recycling

2.1.1 Company Profile

2.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.1.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.1.4 Contact Information

2.2 Clean Tech Incorporated

2.2.1 Company Profile

2.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.2.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.2.4 Contact Information

2.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated

2.3.1 Company Profile

2.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.3.4 Contact Information

2.4 CarbonLite Industries

2.4.1 Company Profile

2.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.4.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.4.4 Contact Information

3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of Recycled Plastics by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

and more

Continued...



