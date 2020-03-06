Online Magazine Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled "Discover Global Online Magazine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Online Magazine Market

Online Magazine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Magazine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Key Players of Global Online Magazine Market =>

• Pearson

• McGraw Hill

• Sybex

• Beacon Press

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc

• Penguin Random House

• Blackwell Science

• Random House

• Springer

• Bertelsmann

• Macmillan

• Elsevier

• The ThomsonCorporation

• News Corporation

• RELX Group

• Wolters Kluwer

• Lagardere Group

• Grupo Planeta

• Scholastic

• HarperCollins

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

• Holtzbrinck

• Kodansha

• Shueisha

• Kadokawa Publishing

• Bonnier

• Hitotsubashi Group

• Simon & Schuster

• Egmont Group

• Klett Gruppe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

MobilePhone & Tablet

E-book

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Magazine

Literary Magazine

Entertainment Magazine

News Magazine

Sport Magazine

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points of Global Online Magazine Market

