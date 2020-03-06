Internet of Robotic Things Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2026

Internet of Robotic Things Market

“Internet of Robotic Things - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2020

Summary: -

Internet of Robotic Things - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026

Overview

The Internet of Robotic Things market worldwide is projected to grow by US$35.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 28.5%. Professional, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 28.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$25.8 Billion by the year 2026, Professional will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Professional will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



The key players covered in this study

ABB

Kuka

Irobot

Fanuc

Amazon

Google

Cisco

Intel

Honda Motors

Yaskawa

Northrop Grumman

Aethon

Blufin Robotics

Omron

Geckosytems International

ECA Group

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device Management Platform

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Electronics

Food and Beverages

Agriculture and Forestry

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Robotic Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Robotic Things development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Robotic Things are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Internet of Robotic Things Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

Continued………...............

