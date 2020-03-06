Wahb Alami Invents an SEO Assistance Program to Enable Businesses Connect with Voice Search Users

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SEO Assistance Program by Wahb Alami is Strived at Helping Businesses Rank in Voice Search Results to Attain Their Target AudienceWith each passing year, voice search is being used frequently as the Internet of Things(IoT) is introducing new means of using technology. As an SEO consultant, Wahb Alami has created a program that intended to assist businesses to invest in and facilitate voice search results.The Growth of Voice Search in the MarketA report in 2017 called attention to the fact that over 20% (47.3 million) of adults in the US used voice-activated smart devices in their homes. Currently, the number of users has increased by more than 50%. Also, in 2018 the global market for appliances which are voice search based intensified by 187%.It is however calculated that 50% of searches on the internet will be voice-based by 2022. Voice search devices are not restricted to smartphones use (Cortana and Siri), Google Assistant and Alexa have been introduced by Amazon Echo and Google Home. Their use is greater than that of smartphones when it comes to voice searches, especially for assisting with surveying, grocery shopping, and multi-tasking.Applying Industry Knowledge to Voice SearchBased on the use of voice search by clients, Wahb Alami has invented an SEO assistance program that can help brand owners, entrepreneurs, bloggers, and more. This program is committed to the use of voice search SEO and AI, recognizing user intent, and optimizing content to reach out to the accumulating number of voice search users.With over 10 years of experience in the SEO industry, Alami created the program by practically surveying the algorithmic patterns and variations in search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing, and more. From his research, he found out that websites without proper optimization for voice search are invisible to their customers and have lower rankings on SEO search results.He stated: “ Content is king and for proper optimization, one must be ready to continually learn how to improve his content. Various trends are emerging and we must seek techniques to use them for our benefit .” Voice search is a trend that will not be forgotten any time soon. It was introduced in 1961 through IBM (Shoebox) and modified with the introduction of Watson in 2010. It has grown stronger over the years.He further described his motivation for the program by saying, “My program is conformed around educating people on the step-by-step method of having a profitable and well-optimized website .” It is impossible to ignore the function of SEO in voice searches. Following the trends, it can be seen that 20% of voice searches are established on the use of 25 keywords with 5% starting with ‘What’ and 8.4% with 'How'.Also, artificial intelligence is starting to discern as well as learn user intent. Apple's Siri is one of the few AIs known to give conversational answers to ambiguous questions so it's like a dialogue. It can also understand 99.4% of inquiries.Alami’s SEO Assistance program enables businesses to stake on user intent and voice search to develop SEO websites that will satisfy user needs. Businesses should start preparing for this trend as it's growth and improvements are very visible.About Wahb AlamiPossessing over 10 years of experience in the SEO industry as an SEO consultant, Alami has a master's degree in E-commerce from the University of Sherbrooke in Canada. He has helped a lot of business owners generate more profit by gaining visibility and relating with their target audience through his SEO Assistance program.



