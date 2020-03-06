Virtual Reality Firm, ViRvii, Inc. Launches New V/R – A/R Music – Gaming – Technology Platform

Bringing Virtual Reality to Art

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViRvii, Inc. , a technology firm that develops proprietary user experiences merging music, art and virtiual reality today announced the launch of its new virtual reality platform that shall transform music and how art is experienced by the end user.ViRvii was co-founded in 2019 by its CEO, Juan Carlos Dueñas. Mr. Dueñas is also the co-founder of My Mixtapez , a social music platform that is one of the leading music streaming apps with more than 11 million registered users and downloaded more than 50 million times.Mr. Dueñas said “I believe the technological advances in both hardware and software has left the space ripe with opportunity for a first mover advantage. The current app market has stalled with innovation and I believe now is the right time to bring VR to the average consumer. Music has always spurred mass adoption of new technologies. The CD stemming from the invention of the laser and the iPod rooted in the MP3, music has always sparked innovation. ViRvii will marry the two industries together. I have no doubt the pattern will continue with us leading the way for years to come.”ViRvii will allow users to create their own worlds customizing their user experience for music. In addition, it will allow artists and record labels to create new or recreate existing albums or songs through ViRvii creating an entirely new medium for the user experience.The firm has recently closed its initial seed round financing with the lead investment from private equity investment firm, NMS Capital Group, LLC About ViRvii, Inc.Bringing Virtual Reality to Art™ViRvii is a technology firm that was founded to serve at the crossroads of art, music and virtual reality enabling users and content providers to customize and share their own virtual reality experiences in either a private or public setting.For More information, please visit, www.virvii.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.