Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers a Family of a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Louisiana Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO to Discuss Compensation-Were They Exposed To Asbestos?

"We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Louisiana gets compensated-if this person also had heavy asbestos exposure. "

NEW ORLEANS, LA , USA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans or people who now have lung cancer never get compensated if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago. Compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old-and even if they smoked cigarettes, they could still get compensated.

"We have endorsed the remarkable attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Louisiana gets compensated-if this person also had heavy exposure to asbestos. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have helped people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma receive over a billion dollars in financial compensation.

"Please don't avoid getting compensated if you now have lung cancer-and you were exposed to asbestos decades ago." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim.

The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian worker at Fort Polk, workers at one of Louisiana's numerous power plants, shipyard workers in New Orleans or along the gulf coast, workers at one of Louisiana's numerous oil refineries, chemical plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, welders, insulators, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



