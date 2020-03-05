Tom Girardi, Super Attorney, Examines The Difference Between a ‘Crash’ and an ‘Accident’

By Tom Girardi.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people call auto collisions accidents. Other people insist on calling them crashes. The words do have separate meanings. If you’ve been injured in an auto collision in the past – be it as a driver, passenger, bicyclist, motorcyclist, pedestrian – and the wreck was caused because of someone else’s poor or negligent driving, you might insist on calling it a crash rather than an accident.

In a true accident, after all, no one is really at fault.

An accident is defined by Merriam-Webster as “an unforeseen and unplanned event or circumstance.” It is also defined as “an unfortunate event resulting especially from carelessness or ignorance.” Yet a third definition: “[A]n unexpected happening causing loss or injury which is not due to any fault or misconduct on the part of the person injured but for which legal relief may be sought.”

Based on these definitions, you could use the words crash and accident interchangeably, but for those who insist that there is a difference, it’s because in the overwhelming majority of car crashes, someone was indeed at fault.

Crashing Into a Home

As per ABC 7 news, a driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol (or perhaps some other substance), after speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, blowing through a stop sign, and driving through a stranger’s garage.

The homeowner says that his garage, two front rooms and a bunch of new furniture were destroyed – but no injuries to the occupants of the home. The driver did not walk away unscathed. According to the report, he may have suffered paralysis.

The general definition of negligence is a “failure to behave with the level of care that someone of ordinary prudence would have exercised under the same circumstances,” as Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute defines it.

Unless additional evidence arises showing otherwise, this case likely fits the bill, and serves as a reminder that drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel do not mix.

This case, in other words, is a crash, not an accident.

----------------------------------------------------------

Tom Girardi, Super Attorney

https://www.tomgirardi.com/

With nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts. Thomas Vincent Girardi is a founding partner of Girardi & Keese, a downtown Los Angeles law firm. In 1970, Girardi became the first attorney in the state of California to win a $1 million-plus award for a medical malpractice case. Girardi has handled major cases against the former Lockheed Corp (now the Lockheed Martin Corp.), Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Hollywood's seven major movie studios.

In 2003, he received the most prestigious honor of being inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame by the California State Bar. Mr. Girardi is a Member of the Board of Directors and former President of the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only worldwide organization, limited to 500 trial lawyers. Mr. Girardi is also the first trial lawyer to be appointed to the California Judicial Council, the policymaking body of the state courts.

Albeit, one of the most influential lawyers of our time, Girardi amorously sites Perry Mason as one of his earliest childhood law inspirations. “He was a lawyer on television, 7pm on Saturday night and I would watch that show every Saturday,” states Girardi.

In one of Girardi’s better-known cases against Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company agreed to pay $333 million to 650 residents of the desert community of Hinkley, California. The residents blamed incidents of cancer and other diseases on contaminated water leaked from a gas pumping station. This case was the inspiration for the film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.