Australia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Australia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

March 5, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

Despite sound macroeconomic fundamentals and policy management, growth remains below potential and inflation is slightly below its target range. While Australia has not experienced a major impact from declining global trade in the wake of the U.S.-China tensions, subdued global growth prospects pose a challenge, especially given Australia’s significant exposure to China. Productivity growth has slowed down.