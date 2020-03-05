Australia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Australia
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
March 5, 2020
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Despite sound macroeconomic fundamentals and policy management, growth remains below potential and inflation is slightly below its target range. While Australia has not experienced a major impact from declining global trade in the wake of the U.S.-China tensions, subdued global growth prospects pose a challenge, especially given Australia’s significant exposure to China. Productivity growth has slowed down.
Country Report No. 20/68
English
March 5, 2020
9781513536088/1934-7685
1AUSEA2020001
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
79
