There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,898 in the last 365 days.

Australia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Australia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

March 5, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Despite sound macroeconomic fundamentals and policy management, growth remains below potential and inflation is slightly below its target range. While Australia has not experienced a major impact from declining global trade in the wake of the U.S.-China tensions, subdued global growth prospects pose a challenge, especially given Australia’s significant exposure to China. Productivity growth has slowed down.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/68

English

Publication Date:

March 5, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513536088/1934-7685

Stock No:

1AUSEA2020001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

79

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.