VINTESS INNOVATION ENTERTAINMENT UNVEIL FIRST FEMALE ARTIST SINCE INCEPTION

SWINGÉ IS READY TO BREAK INTO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY WITH HER NEW SINGLE TITLE "MAFIA"

LILLE, NORD, FRANCE, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swingé is known as (MAD GYAL SWINGÉ) she a dancehall artist, Songwriter, performer, and model. Her South American origins influence her music. Her sources of inspiration range from Bob Marley, Diana King, Kenny B, Kassav, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Shakira, Tina Turner, etc. She was born in French Guiana, but resident in Lille, North of France. She started her music career in 2015 hoping to be the next Superstar in the world⭐. "Mafia" Audio/Video is her first single from the forthcoming album project "CAMÉLÉONS" which will be released in 2020, and the album showcasing her talents and skills to be one of the next artists to look out for in the global music industry.



Swingé is one of the artist's voices that needs to be heard throughout the world and using every given opportunity to make her dreams come through... The song "Mafia" is on airplay in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa.



To make the song number 1 on airplay charts; she looks forward to reaching out to more DJs, clubs, radio, press, bloggers, music industry decision-makers, marketers, promoters, pluggers, event venues, festivals, booking agents, tour managers, tour companies, brands, media, personalities, etc.



Mafia is produced by Mr. JetFly, Video directed by Mike Static, Makeup: Naimaeve beauty, Photographe: CKO, Hairstylist: Glam by LK, Hair: www.starshair.nl, Art cover by Jeffrey Forbes.



The single "MAFIA" is available for digital downloads and streaming on Itunes, Spotify, Amazon Tilda, Youtube channel, etc...

SHORT LINKS:

ITUNE: https://urlz.fr/bWc9

DEEZER: https://urlz.fr/bWcp

SPOTIFY: https://urlz.fr/bWcu

TIDAL: https://urlz.fr/bWcy

ITUNE: https://urlz.fr/bWc9

YOUTUBE: https://urlz.fr/bWfV

Social media - SWINGÉ

https://www.instagram.com/swingeofficial/

https://www.facebook.com/Swingeofficial/

https://twitter.com/swingeofficial

YOUTUBE: https://urlz.fr/bWfV



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.