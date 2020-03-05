City Commissioner Christina Lambert Takes A Hands-On Approach to Enhance Education in West Palm Beach

Christina Lambert, City Commissioner, District 5

Lambert Works with Local Schools to Continue Improving Education & Gains Endorsement by School Board Members & the County’s Classroom Teachers Association

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert, District 5, today announces she recently worked with local schools to advance education by engaging with schools, students and teachers throughout the day on Monday, March 2.

Commissioner Lambert’s morning began at Belvedere Elementary, where she read “Oh, the Places You'll Go!," Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s book, to celebrate the author’s birthday and ‘National Read Across America Day’ with students. Lambert then attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts, where she participated in the school’s Ethical Governance Day, during which students asked questions about the Florida Sunshine law, the impact of local politics, and learned how to register to vote.

“Being a part of educating our youth is very important to me. I was able to provide insight for the students on the importance of government and the role it plays in everyone’s life. This opportunity allowed me to engage with them to understand concerns they may have and answer all the great questions they asked,” said Commissioner Lambert.

Commissioner Lambert was recently endorsed by Palm Beach County School Board Members, Chuck Shaw, Board Vice-Chair from District 2, District 4 Board Member Erica Whitfield and District 7 Board Member Debra Robinson. The Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association also endorsed Lambert in her re-election.

“As Commissioner, I have worked to have our city interact more with our local schools and education leaders. I’m proud to be endorsed by the Classroom Teachers Association and the three school board members who represent West Palm Beach. I believe we have an excellent opportunity to continue to collaborate on projects, issues and programs to support our students, teachers and parents,” said Commissioner Lambert.

Previously, Commissioner Lambert worked as the President and CEO of The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, where she supported students, teachers, and education initiatives. As CEO, Lambert launched Red Apple Supplies, a free teacher resource store available to equip teachers with essential school supplies for their classrooms. The program has become one of the Foundation’s most successful public-private partnerships.

To learn more about Christina, visit www.ChristinaForWPB.com.

