High Drive Releases Weight Pull Collection

Weight Pull harnesses are made from durable nylon webbing, cushioning polar fleece, with a strong spreader bar to protect your dog’s hips.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Drive is releasing its brand new Weight Pull Collection, focusing on safe American made harnesses individually made by The Working Canine. The Weight Pull Collection will be released on March 6, 2020.High Drive is known for helping dog sport enthusiasts find the right equipment so they can reach their training goals.Thus, for the first time, High Drive is introducing an entire product line of their favorite and most popular Weight Pull harnesses and tug toys.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website highdrive.ca where the limited products are anticipated to sell out before Summer.The Working Canine Weight Pull harnesses are designed to showcase the amazing canine athlete's ability in the Weight Pull arena; demonstrating the dogs incredible strength, tenacity, and willingness to work for their handler. Handlers appreciate the incredible athleticism of their dogs, while truly appreciating the durability and safety these harnesses provide for their four-legged best friend.The harnesses are available in three of the most sought after colors to capitalize on today’s trends.Most of the reward tug toys are made of the incredibly popular and durable jute or bite suit material, which dogs love the texture of, while owners appreciate their durability.The Weight Pull Collection ranges in price from $25 to $150.High Drive is excited to welcome their fans, and all Weight Pull enthusiasts, to the new product line collection they’ve been requesting.



