American Society for Yad Vashem’s (ASYV) Intriguing Event, “Hitler in Los Angeles"

American Society for Yad Vashem

ASYV presented its second in a series of three Holocaust-themed #EducateAgainstHate events.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 27, at SFIXIO, in Beverly Hills, The American Society for Yad Vashem (ASYV), whose mission is Holocaust education, documentation, commemoration and research, presented its second of three #EducateAgainstHate, Holocaust-themed pre-events leading up to its annual gala dinner fundraiser scheduled for June 2, 2020.

The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Steven J. Ross, discussed his new book, Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America, which was named a Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in History for 2018, and has been on the Los Angeles Times Bestseller List for 21 weeks. Ross is Professor of History at the University of Southern California, and the Myron and Marian Director of the Casden Institute for the Study of the Jewish Role in American Life. A Q&A followed, moderated by KNX 1070 AM radio host, Frank Mottek.

Other attendees included Bill Bernstein, Western Region Director, ASYV; Luna Golan; Steven Baral, ASYV Trustee; Maria Herskovic, Holocaust Survivor and ASYV Benefactor; James Freedman, grandson of Maria Herskovic; Patricia Herskovic Freedman, Jack Freedman, ASYV Trustee Steven Baral, and additional ASYV benefactors.

For ASYV’s third pre-event, on March 26, 2020, Dr. Naama Shik will present a lecture titled, “Women in Resistance: The Heroic Role of Women in the Holocaust”. Shik is Director of On-Line Learning for The International School of Holocaust Studies. She lectures both in Israel and worldwide on topics related to women in the Holocaust. https://www.yadvashem.org/articles/general/why-study-the-issue-of-women.html

Location

SFIXIO

9737 S. Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Reception and schmoozing 7-7:30 pm. Program to begin at 7:30pm. Ends by about 9-9:15pm.

Registration

$50. Desert reception will follow and is included in the price of registration.

Contact

William S. Bernstein Director Western Region- American Society for Yad Vashem- wbernstein@yadvashemusa.org- 424-273-4460

Donna Elyassian- Senior Director of Development Western Region- American Society for Yad Vashem- delyassian@yadvashemusa.org - 424-273-4460

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yad Vashem

Since its founding sixty-six years ago, Yad Vashem has become synonymous with Holocaust remembrance throughout the world. It is the ultimate source for Holocaust education, documentation, commemoration and research. From the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem's integrated approach incorporates meaningful educational initiatives, groundbreaking research and inspirational exhibits. Its use of innovative technological platforms maximizes accessibility to the vast information in the Yad Vashem archival collections for an expanding global audience.

Yad Vashem is at the forefront of unceasing efforts to safeguard and impart the memory of the victims and the events of the Shoah period; to document accurately one of the darkest chapters in the history of humanity; and to grapple effectively with the ongoing challenges of keeping the memory of the Holocaust relevant today and for future generations.

ASYV was established thirty-eight years ago by a group of dedicated Holocaust survivors to advance the crucial efforts of Yad Vashem through Holocaust education, traveling exhibitions, programming for the next generation, and philanthropy. Since its establishment, ASYV has grown from a handful of dedicated members to hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters throughout the United States.



